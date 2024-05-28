Hyderabad's Praja Bhavan Receives Bomb Threat, Disposal Squad Rushed To Spot

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Hyderabad Police on Tuesday informed that they received a bomb threat to Praja Bhavan, after which the state machinery went on high-alert. The police and bomb disposal squad rushed to the location of the bomb threat and the area is cordoned off.

“Hyderabad Police received a bomb threat to Praja Bhavan formerly known as Pragati Bhavan in Begumpet, Hyderabad. The Bomb disposal team is at the spot and verifying it,” a police inspector said.



