Hyderabad's Praja Bhavan Receives Bomb Threat, Disposal Squad Rushed To Spot


5/28/2024 10:22:15 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Hyderabad Police on Tuesday informed that they received a bomb threat to Praja Bhavan, after which the state machinery went on high-alert. The police and bomb disposal squad rushed to the location of the bomb threat and the area is cordoned off.
“Hyderabad Police received a bomb threat to Praja Bhavan formerly known as Pragati Bhavan in Begumpet, Hyderabad. The Bomb disposal team is at the spot and verifying it,” a police inspector said.

Live Mint

