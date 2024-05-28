Bring Your LG Home Theatre With You Anywhere Thanks To World's Smallest 4K Portable Projector

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) LG Electronics (LG) is bringing the revolutionary CineBeam Q 4K UHD smart portable laser projector – which turned heads and captured hearts at the recent regional showcase event – to the Middle East, combining cutting-edge technology with sleek, stylish design, redefining the portable home cinema.

Measuring a mere 5.5 inches long, 5 inches high, and just over 3 inches wide, the CineBeam Q boasts a refined, minimalist aesthetic that seamlessly integrates into any space. Its innovative rotating handle not only adds to its chic appearance but also offers practical benefits, allowing users to effortlessly transport the 1.3 kg projector anywhere, or adjust the viewing angle for a personalized cinematic experience. Whether it's a cozy movie night on a living room wall or a mesmerizing celestial display projected onto the ceiling, the CineBeam Q's auto screen adjustment feature ensures hassle-free setup, so users can simply place, point, and play.

Despite its compact size, the CineBeam Q delivers an epic home cinema experience with a screen size of up to 120 inches. Boasting 8.3 million pixels for stunning 4K UHD resolution, a DCI-P3 154% color gamut, and a remarkable 450,000:1 contrast ratio, this projector ensures crystal-clear color detail and deep, rich blacks on screen. With a brightness of up to 500 ANSI Lumens and a three-channel RGB Laser light source, the CineBeam Q further enhances the viewing experience, ensuring every moment on screen is vivid and immersive.

One of the standout features of the CineBeam Q is its seamless integration with webOS, allowing users to stream their favorite series and movies directly from the projector. Supported platforms include Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV, offering endless entertainment possibilities at the touch of a button.

The LG CineBeam Q projector is now available for purchase across the UAE and Qatar, combining small simplicity, premium picture quality, and ease of use in a compact, portable design. Experience the future of entertainment with LG's CineBeam Q and elevate your viewing experience to new heights.

