IHS Towers Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers”) group, one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has today published its 2023 Sustainability Report.

The report covers sustainability activities from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023, and is the second report prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and maps the company's sustainability initiatives to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. IHS' approach to sustainability is guided by the UN Global Compact, to which it has been a signatory since 2020.

The 2023 Sustainability Report demonstrates IHS' continued commitment to its stakeholders including, but not limited to, its employees, communities, suppliers, customers, and investors. The communications infrastructure it provides is vital to enabling mobile connectivity, and through the company's four-pillar sustainability strategy, it seeks to further support long-term value creation.

Sam Darwish, Chairman & CEO, IHS Towers, commented,“Since 2017, we have invested more than $29 million in community-focused initiatives as part of our comprehensive sustainability program. We are proud to help bring millions of people the power of mobile connectivity, promoting economic growth, social development, and access to critical public services.”

He continued,“As we entered the second year of Project Green, the current phase of our Carbon Reduction Roadmap, we directed considerable effort towards reducing our environmental footprint. This included a reduction of Scope 1 and Scope 2 kilowatt-hour emissions intensity by approximately 6% compared with 2022. Looking back on 2023, we are pleased with our progress and continue to reflect, refine, and enhance our sustainability strategy today for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

2023 Sustainability Report Highlights

As of December 31, 2023, we reported the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) related progress:

Environment



Continued to execute on our Carbon Reduction Roadmap:

Reduced our Scope 1 and Scope 2 kilowatt-hour emissions intensity by approximately 6% compared with 2022, with an 11% approximate reduction in emissions intensity since 2021.

Powered 48% of our sites with hybrid power systems that combine diesel generators with solar and/or battery systems.

Maintained responsible management of our waste streams, including:



20,044 batteries recycled or reused.



75% approximate reduction in hazardous lead-acid waste in Brazil.

25,640 kilograms of iron from dismantled towers recycled in Côte d'Ivoire. Supported local biodiversity and reforestation projects by planting almost 30,000 trees across Brazil, Cameroon and Rwanda.

Social



Spent $7 million on community-focused sustainability initiatives.

Reduced our Road Traffic Accident Frequency (RTAF) rate by 7% and reported zero fatalities.

Increased female representation with females comprising 27% of employees and 28% of managers across the Group.

Strengthened our supplier due diligence to include screening new suppliers for environmental and social criteria.

Continued our commitment to education through several initiatives:



Expanded our UNICEF Giga partnership to Brazil, to help Giga map and connect more schools to the internet.



Advanced our Frontline Workers Initiative, which is currently supporting 50 students via scholarships to top-tier local and international universities.



Announced a partnership with the Limitless Space Institute to help teachers in Brazil and Nigeria pursue new opportunities in space education. Provided 400 schools in Nigeria with free internet connectivity and donated 200 mini tablets in partnership with UNICEF Nigeria.

Governance



Achieved ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System certification1; in addition, IHS Nigeria is ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management System certified. Received an updated ESG Risk Rating from Morningstar Sustainalytics. As of April 2024, our ESG Risk Rating places us in the top 16% of all companies assessed by Morningstar Sustainalytics in the Telecommunication Services Industry2.

For more information, please visit

About IHS Towers: IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is solely focused on the emerging markets. The Company has over 40,000 towers across its 10 markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Kuwait, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia. For more information, please email: ... or visit:

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to general macroeconomic conditions in the countries in which we operate; our inability to successfully execute our business strategy and operating plans, including our ability to increase the number of Colocations and Lease Amendments on our Towers and construct New Sites or develop business related to adjacent telecommunications verticals (including, for example, relating to our fiber businesses in Latin America and elsewhere) or deliver on our sustainability or environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy and initiatives under anticipated costs, timelines, and complexity, such as our Carbon Reduction Roadmap (Project Green), including plans to reduce diesel consumption, integrate solar panel and battery storage solutions on tower sites and connect more sites to the electricity grid; environmental liability; and the important factors discussed in the section titled“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

1 ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System certification has been achieved in UAE, UK and operating companies except South Africa and Egypt

2 Received February 2024. Copyright © 2024 Morningstar Sustainalytics. All rights reserved. This presentation contains information developed by Sustainalytics ( ). Such information and data are proprietary of Sustainalytics and/or its third party suppliers (Third Party Data) and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not constitute an endorsement of any product or project, nor an investment advice and are not warranted to be complete, timely, accurate or suitable for a particular purpose.

