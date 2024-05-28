Multibank Group Receives“Best Global Forex Broker” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- MultiBank Group, a leading forex broker, has achieved a significant milestone by clinching the prestigious“Best Global Forex Broker” award at the highly acclaimed Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2024. This achievement solidifies MultiBank Group's position as a trailblazer in the global financial markets.

A Legacy of Excellence

MultiBank Group's impressive track record includes over 65 prestigious awards. The recent accolade as the“Best Global Forex Broker” at the Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2024 underscores the Group's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled trading conditions. This recognition reinforces MultiBank Group's dedication to excellence in the global financial services industry.

Serving a Diverse Client Base

Since its establishment in 2005, MultiBank Group has garnered a dedicated following, exceeding one million traders across 90+ countries. With 25 offices strategically positioned in major financial centers worldwide, the Group delivers exceptional service to its diverse clientele. The Group's multilingual support team, fluent in 12 languages, ensures continuous assistance around the clock.

A Comprehensive Product Portfolio

MultiBank Group caters to both novice and seasoned investors, offering a comprehensive portfolio of over 20,000 instruments across six asset classes. These include:

Forex : Access to major and exotic currency pairs.

Metals : Precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum.

Indices : Trade on global stock market indices.

Shares : Diversify portfolios with equities from various sectors.

Commodities : Harness the price movements in oil, natural gas, among others.

Cryptocurrencies : Participate in the digital currency market.

Stringent Global Regulation

Client security and transparency are paramount at MultiBank Group. The Group adheres to rigorous regulations across five continents and operates under the supervision of 15 financial regulators, including ASIC, BaFin, ESCA, CySEC, and MAS, among others. This robust regulatory framework ensures the safety and transparency of client funds, allowing traders worldwide to execute transactions with confidence.

About MultiBank Group

Founded in California, USA, in 2005, MultiBank Group has grown to command a daily trading volume exceeding $12.1 billion, serving over 1 million customers. MultiBank Group has matured into one of the largest online financial derivatives providers globally, offering an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. The group's award-winning trading platforms offers a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Digital Assets. For more information, visit

