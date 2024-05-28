Kolmar BNH Expands Its Global Market By Launching Hemohim G In Taiwan

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Kolmar BNH (KRX: 200130), a prominent Korean health functional food Original Development Manufacturing (ODM) firm, announced that it has unveiled its latest offering, HemoHIM G, in Taiwan. This introduction is part of the company's endeavor to expand its presence in global markets.

HemoHIM G represents an enhanced iteration of HemoHIM, tailored to meet the distinctive tastes of consumers in Taiwan and Europe.

Kolmar BNH plans to expedite its market expansion in Asia by launching HemoHIM G in the Taiwan market on May 15. HemoHIM G, tailored for international export, has made meticulous adjustments in raw materials and ingredient proportions to comply with varying food regulations across different jurisdictions. Key ingredients such as Angelica sinensis, Ligusticum chuanxiong, and Paeonia lactiflora went through rigorous sourcing procedures, accompanied by stringent quality control measures. The taste and aroma profiles were tailored to suit the preferences of European consumers.

Furthermore, in April, Kolmar BNH's research findings on HemoHIM G were published in the esteemed academic journal 'Toxicological Research,' accredited at the SCIE level. These findings, which adhere to OECD guidelines, hold paramount significance as they not only validate the product's safety for regulatory compliance in diverse markets but also bolster intellectual property rights through reliable results.

HemoHIM, Kolmar BNH's flagship product, is distributed through its partner Atomy. The product has achieved remarkable milestones, surpassing KRW 2 trillion in cumulative sales at home and abroad since its launch. The product's success is attributed to Kolmar BNH's research and development capabilities, coupled with enduring consumer trust built over time.

The product name HemoHIM derives from the fusion of 'HEMO (hemoglobin)' and 'HIM (H: hematopoiesis, I: immunity, and M: modulation)'. It encompasses extracts sourced from natural medicinal herbs such as Angelica gigas, Cnidium officinale, and Paeonia japonica. This accomplishment is a result of the collaborative endeavors of Kolmar BNH, established jointly by the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute and Kolmar Korea, with a budget of KRW 5 billion over eight years.

Notably, the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute, an institution concerned with radiation, has reinforced trust in HemoHIM, as it initiated research for self-protection purposes. This collaboration, combined with Kolmar BNH's expertise in commercialization and production technology, culminated in the successful development of a blended substance that enhances immune function.

HemoHIM gained recognition from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in 2006 as the first individually recognized functional raw material in Korea for enhancing immune function. It marked a pioneering milestone in functional food development within Korea, particularly at a juncture when research and raw materials for improving immune function were scarce.

Kolmar BNH has been reinforcing reliability through sustained research and development endeavors since the launch of HemoHIM. Consistently allocating more than 2% of its annual sales to R&D initiatives for new developments, the company achieved a significant milestone by integrating fatigue improvement functionality into HemoHIM. This came six years after the 'HemoHIM sustainable technology development project' began in 2017.

Kolmar BNH has grown by leaps and bounds with HemoHIM. In 2015, when it was listed on Korea's key stock market KOSDAQ, the company posted sales of KRW 236.2 billion, and last year it surged 145% to KRW 579.6 billion.

An official from Kolmar BNH said, "The enduring appeal of HemoHIM among consumers underscores its proven functionality. We will remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing research and development efforts to uphold HemoHIM's status as Korea's premier functional health food."

