Canada: Lutetium-177 Will Be Used To Treat A Range Of Cancers Including Prostate Cancer And Neuroendocrine Tumours

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TORONTO, Canada – The Ontario government is welcoming the installation of a second isotope production line at Bruce Power that will double the power plant's ability to produce the medical isotope lutetium-177. This increased production will help meet growing demand for lutetium-177 which is used as a targeted therapy for a range of cancers, including prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumours.

“[Today's] announcement is an exciting development that highlights the many benefits of nuclear power, including the expanded production of life-saving medical isotopes,” said premier Ford.“Our government is proud to support the expansion of nuclear power as part of our plan to bring safe, reliable and affordable energy, along with cutting-edge cancer treatments, to families across Ontario. I would like to congratulate Bruce Power, Isogen, Saugeen Ojibway Nation and ITM for delivering this incredible expansion, cementing Ontario's place as a global leader in the production of cancer-fighting medical isotopes.”

Bruce Power is installing the second isotope production system in collaboration with the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, Isogen and ITM, with the upgrades on track to be completed before the end of 2024. This comes after the installation of the existing system in 2022 which made Bruce Power the first commercial power reactor in the world to produce lutetium-177.

“Not only are Ontario's nuclear reactors providing more than 50 per cent of the province's electricity, but they are also producing life-saving medical isotopes that are helping to diagnose and treat prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors and other diseases,” said Todd Smith, minister of energy.“Our government is proud to invest in nuclear energy as partnerships like this are playing an important role in the incredible transformation of health care.”

“Bruce Power is proud of our long legacy as a key producer of medical isotopes, which are used globally in the fight against cancer,” said Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power president and CEO.“Together with our partners, we are continuing to expand our capabilities to supply the isotopes needed to meet demand and advance research in cancer treatments and procedures to help save lives.”

Leaders from Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON), which jointly markets isotopes produced through the isotope production system installed at Bruce Power, also attended the celebration. The Gamzook'aamin aakoziwin partnership supports the global fight against cancer while creating new, meaningful economic opportunities within SON territory.

As part of Powering Ontario's Growth , the government's pragmatic plan which outlines the actions the province is taking to meet growing energy demand, the government is making significant investments in nuclear energy and the 65,000 Ontario jobs supported by the sector, including:



Starting pre-development work at Bruce Power to site the first large-scale nuclear build in over three decades which could power up to the equivalent of 4.8 million homes.

Conducting site preparation and planning for four small modular reactors as part of the Darlington New Nuclear Project which could power the equivalent of 1.2 million homes. Supporting OPG's plan to proceed with the next steps towards refurbishing the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station which could power the equivalent of two million homes.

