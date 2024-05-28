Cerberus Acquires Controlling Interest In Leading Government Aviation Services Provider M1

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK & DENTON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. (together with its affiliates,“Cerberus”), a global leader in alternative investing with a dedicated investment platform focused on supply chain integrity and national security, today announced that it has acquired a controlling interest in M1 Support Services (“M1” or the“Company”).

Founded in 2003, M1 is a premier provider of aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), modification, flight training, logistics support, and supply chain management services to the U.S. Government for critical military aircraft and aviation programs. The Company has established an excellent track record of contractor performance and an uncompromising commitment to safety.

Under Cerberus' ownership, M1 plans to build on its strong foundation by further investing in the Company's infrastructure and the expansion of its capabilities to meet the mission-critical aviation requirements of the United States and its partner nations around the world.

In connection with the transaction, George Krivo, long-time aerospace and defense industry executive, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of M1. M1's Co-Founders, Kathy Hildreth and Bill Shelt, will remain investors in M1 and continue to support the business as active members of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Hildreth and Mr. Shelt said:“We are very excited about partnering with Cerberus to usher in the next chapter of growth for M1. Cerberus shares our 'Mission First' approach, has extensive expertise in our industry and across national security domains, and a reputation for supporting operational excellence and long-term growth.”

Following more than two decades of active service in the United States Army, Mr. Krivo has spent nearly 20 years as a senior executive across aerospace and defense services companies, including as CEO and COO of DynCorp International, a global leader in aviation and logistics support services and former Cerberus portfolio company. He also held numerous executive positions at DRS Technologies and Science Applications International Corporation.

Mr. Krivo said:“Bill and Kathy have established M1 as a trusted partner recognized for delivering the highest levels of service, performance, and safety on complex programs of national importance. I am honored to be joining M1 to lead the business into the future. With a deep and growing pipeline, an exceptional team, and Cerberus' full support, we have great potential to extend M1's impact and reach.”

Craig Brooks, a Senior Managing Director who leads private equity investments for multiple investment platforms at Cerberus, added:“M1 has a strong reputation and is well positioned to capitalize on significant growth opportunities. We look forward to bringing our deep operating and industry experience to help M1 expand and serve critical requirements for the United States and its allies.”

About M1 Support Services

M1 Support Services is a leading MRO partner with expansive capabilities in aviation support services, logistics, information technology, training services, supply chain management, acquisition and facilities and equipment maintenance. The company provides responsive, high quality technical solutions to a wide range of Federal Government customers including the United States Air Force, United States Army, United States Navy, Veterans Administration, Department of Interior, General Services Administration, Internal Revenue Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, NASA, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

About Cerberus

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global leader in alternative investing with approximately $65 billion in assets complementary credit, real estate, and private equity strategies. We invest across the capital structure where we believe our integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities create an edge to improve performance and drive long-term value. Our tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies to seek strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors. For more information about our people and platforms, visit us at .

