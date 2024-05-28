Bangladesh PM Criticises Foreign Interference In Domestic Affairs

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DHAKA, May 29 (NNN-BSS) – Bangladeshi Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, disclosed that, a white man had offered her a smooth reelection in the Jan 7 polls, if she allowed a foreign country to establish an air base in Bangladesh.
“If an election took place, there would be no problem for me to be sworn into power, if I had allowed a country to set up an airbase inside our country,” she said, at a meeting of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance in Dhaka recently, adding that“the offer came from a white man.”
“We won our Liberation War. I do not want to gain power by renting or handing over certain parts of my country to anyone,” the prime minister stressed.
She said,“At that time, I accepted the challenge. However, the conspiracy is still ongoing. There is a plan to make a Christian state here, like East Timor (Timor-Leste) with some parts of Bangladesh's Chattogram and Myanmar.”– NNN-BSS
