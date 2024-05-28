Some 869 War-Affected Health Facilities Renovated Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 869 health facilities affected by Russian attacks have been fully or partially renovated across Ukraine since the full-scale war started.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Health Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over more than two years since the war started, a total of 869 heath facilities have been fully or partially renovated in different regions of Ukraine. In particular, 512 objects were renovated fully and 357 partially. [...] Most of them are situated in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions,” the report states.

In general, Russian troops caused damage to 1,604 health facilities. Another 211 objects were completely destroyed and can no longer be renovated.

Most losses were suffered by health facilities situated in such regions as Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Additionally, 261 ambulances were destroyed by Russian mercenaries, 165 damaged and another 125 seized.

A reminder that a modular clinic opened in the Zaporizhzhia region, where medical infrastructure had been significantly damaged and destroyed by Russian continuous attacks.