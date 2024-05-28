United Search Corps Missing Persons Unit Announces The Recovery Of William Bill Weber

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Joint Efforts Lead to the Discovery of Missing Veteran and Vehicle in Mississippi River

- Doug BishopEAST MOLINE, IL, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a solemn culmination to a month-long search, United Search Corps Missing Persons Unit & Chaos Divers in collaboration with multiple agencies, have located the remains of 92-year-old William“Bill” Weber and his 2012 Chevy Malibu submerged in the Mississippi River. Weber, a respected Purple Heart recipient and veteran of the Korean War, was reported missing from his East Moline home on March 30, 2024, after last being seen by family the previous evening.Despite a challenging search, exacerbated by harsh conditions in the Mississippi River, the recovery operation was successful due to the united efforts of Chaos Divers, Cantrell's Towing, the East Moline Police and Fire Departments, Illinois State Police, and the Department of Natural Resources.Bill left behind a legacy as a father, brother, grandfather, and community stalwart, embodying the virtues of service and sacrifice. As we report this loss, our thoughts are with the Weber family during this profoundly difficult time.This breakthrough marks the third missing persons case solved & recovered within the past 3 weeks by United Search Corps. United Search Corps remains committed to its mission of bringing closure to families of missing persons through unwavering dedication, advocacy and the support of the community and partnering agencies. To find out more about our mission, please visit .Want to make a greater impact? Consider donating or sponsoring a cold case so that we can continue providing our services to families of the missing. Your support is crucial in enabling us to bring closure to families in need.For further information, please contact:United Search Corps Missing Persons UnitEmail: ...Website:

