Russia Intensifies Recruitment Of Africans For War Against Ukraine - Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has significantly intensified the recruitment of mercenaries from Central Africa for the war against Ukraine.

That's according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate , Ukrinform reports.

In particular, among the recruits are residents of Rwanda, Burundi, Congo and Uganda.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the recruitment of Africans for their participation in "meat assaults" on Ukrainian territory is carried out by a special unit of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Mercenaries are lured with an initial cash payment of $2,000 for signing a contract, a monthly salary of $2,200, health insurance, and a Russian passport for the soldier and his family members.