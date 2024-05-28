Karate Combat Comes To Austin, May 30Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Karate Combat 46 brings live fights and grappling matches in the Pit to Austin, TX.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karate Combat 46 takes to Austin, Texas. Following a gripping event in Dubai last April, where former UFC champion, Luke Rockhold knocked out kickboxing OG, Joe Schilling in the main event, Karate Combat sets the stage in Austin, Tx for former champion, Ross Levine to battle Shotokan Karate fighter, Adrian Hadribeaj. This will be Levine's first fight back since after suffering his first loss inside The Pit at the hands of 'Smilin' Sam Alvey at KC43 last December. Meanwhile, Hadribeaj looks to build some momentum with Karate Combat coming off of a win over Sasha Palatnikov back at KC38.Also, featured will be welterweights Brandon 'The Human Highlight Reel' Jenkins taking on UFC veteran, Charlie Ontiveros. Jenkins is coming off of a stoppage victory over Tyler Hill in Bare-Knuckle MMA in March. Prior to that, Jenkins stopped Gorjan Slaveski by ground and pound at Karate Combat 43 in December. This will be Ontiveros' first fight since departing the UFC in 2022.In a bantamweight showdown, Ireland's, Eoghan Chelmiah will battle Taekwondo Black Belt from the Dominican Republic, Maximo Nunez. This will be Chelmiah's rebound effort after dropping a split decision to UFC veteran, Erik 'Goyito' Perez at KC44 in Mexico City. This will be Nunez' 5th trip to the Karate Combat Pit, although he does boast an 8-0 amateur Muay Thai record.The Pit Submission Series will be lead by BJJ ace and student of John Danaher, Ethan Crelinstein as he grapples with current UFC lightweight, Jordan“The Monkey King” Leavitt. Crelinstein last defeated Troy Worthen in just under 3 minutes at KC: Kickback 2 in Cancun.Although coming off of a submission loss to Chase Hooper at a UFC Fight Night event, the majority of Leavitt's victories have come by submission.The action takes place at the historic Austin Convention Center. Thursday, May 30th a 6pm CT / 7pm EST. Also live on the Karate Combat App and UFC FightPass.

