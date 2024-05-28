Ukrgasvydobuvannya Increases Gas Production By 10% Since Early 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of 2024, Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC has increased gas production volumes by 10% compared to the same period last year.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the Department for Commercial Activities Management at Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC Svitlana Ivanchuk during the presentation of the study 'Summer Outlooks: The Assessment of Readiness for Risks in the Energy and Gas Sectors', an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In 2023, the production volumes increased by 5%. We are planning to further develop production in 2024, overall by 4%. However, in the past five months, the actual rise has already reached 10%,” Ivanchuk said.

As for the filling level of gas storage facilities, Naftogaz expects the total volume of 8.6 billion cubic meters as of June 1, 2024, which is the minimum filling level during that period in 2014-2019.

“Meanwhile, Ukraine's overall consumption reduced by approximately 30%,” Ivanchuk added.

She also mentioned that, thanks to financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Naftogaz had accumulated 0.75 billion cubic meters of natural gas in reserve stocks.

A reminder that Naftogaz Group expects state-owned companies to produce about 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2024.