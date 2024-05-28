Global Leader Group Welcomes Jonathan Low As Strategic Partner In Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jonathan Low, new strategic partner at Global Leader Group

Jonathan Low brings over 30 years of extensive experience in leadership, sales, and customer experience to Global Leader Group.

- Jonathan Nobrotzky CEO & Founder Global Leader GroupLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Leader Group , a leading global professional development and management consultancy firm, is thrilled to announce the addition of Jonathan Low as a strategic partner to grow its presence in Asia. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Global Leader Group's mission to impact more leaders through its comprehensive leadership and learning services.Jonathan Low brings over 30 years of extensive experience in leadership, sales, and customer experience to Global Leader Group. His impressive career spans five continents, 35+ countries, and 90+ cities, with a particular focus on Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America. As a Global Speaking Fellow, Certified Speaking Professional (CSP), ICF Master Certified Coach (MCC), and International Author, Jonathan has a proven track record of delivering high-energy, engaging, and transformational keynotes to audiences worldwide.Jonathan's work centers on enhancing leadership effectiveness, growth development, and business performance, especially in Sales Performance, Service Quality, Leadership Communication, and Team Development. He is a firm believer that "Increased self-awareness accelerates professional relations and business success," a philosophy that aligns perfectly with Global Leader Group's values.Jonathan Nabrotzky, Founder and CEO of Global Leader Group, expressed his enthusiasm about Mr. Low's addition to the team, stating, "We are honored to welcome Jonathan Low as a strategic partner to our global team. His unparalleled expertise and dedication to leadership development, sales effectiveness, and individual growth will be instrumental in advancing our mission to empower leaders and organizations worldwide."Jonathan Low's clients describe him as inspiring, empowering, and thought-provoking, yet caring. His approach to leadership coaching involves creating a safe and trusting environment that encourages leaders to explore deeper levels of self-awareness. This process has helped his clients experience greater intentional growth, inspiring them to new levels of discovery, productivity, and performance. He guides and coaches leaders through a structured plan that includes valuable inputs and insights from key stakeholders, ensuring measurable results for their organizations, teams, and clients.Jonathan Low has earned numerous professional talent development accreditations and certifications in leadership, executive coaching, emotional intelligence, mental toughness, trust-building, resilience, and assessments from reputed international organizations throughout his distinguished career. His recent accolades include the prestigious Brand Laureate Leadership Award 2023 by The World Brands Foundation (TWBF) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the 2024 100 Most Impactful Coaching Leader Award at the World HRD Congress in Mumbai, India.Jonathan Low also served as the President of the Global Speakers Federation for the 2015/2016 term, becoming the first Malaysian and Asian to lead this global organization comprising member associations of professional speakers. He is an Executive Board member at the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Malaysia Chapter and a member of the Marshall Goldsmith 100Coaches community of global thought leaders, influencers, and coaches.Jonathan Low shared his excitement about joining Global Leader Group, stating, "I am delighted to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive innovation, foster growth, and create lasting impact for our clients."Jonathan resides with his family in the beautiful city of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.Connect with him on LinkedIn at [Jonathan Low LinkedIn] ( ) to learn more about how he can partner with you to increase the performance, productivity, and profitability of your organization.About Global Leader Group:Global Leader Group is a leading global professional development and management consultancy firm, renowned for its expertise in transforming challenges into opportunities for growth and advancement. By leveraging its extensive experience and industry insights, Global Leader Group provides strategic guidance and actionable solutions to empower organizations and leaders to thrive in today's dynamic business environment.For more information, visit Global Leader Group's website. ( ).For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:...

