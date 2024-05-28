Police Carry Out Security Campaign, Arrest 13 Suspects In Jabal Al-Weibdeh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) -- Police on Tuesday carried out a comprehensive security campaign in the Jabal Al-Weibdeh area in central Amman, following a number of complaints received from residents in the area.The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said that the campaign led to the arrest of 13 suspicious persons and those caught in suspicious circumstances, and legal measures will be taken against them, while campaigns will continue within the area to control violations, encroachments and all bad behaviors.