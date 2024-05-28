XSET And Clix 'High Performance' Collab Hits The Streets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- XSET , the groundbreaking lifestyle and media brand at the intersection of gaming and culture, and world-famous Fortnite creator Clix, are thrilled to announce 'High Performance,' a content piece and clothing collab that is sure to get fans engines revving. The 'High Performance' drop features a movie-quality video shot by world-renowned music video director Shomi Patwary. In the video, inspired by the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, Clix goes head-to-head with his arch-nemesis Big Body Bes, who's been trolling him for months, in a high-stakes street race for pink slips – winner takes the car, the loser walks away with nothing. The short film showcases thrilling visuals and iconic JDM cars, including a Toyota Supra, 240sx, Nissan Skyline, Mazda RX7, and Clix's prized $400,000 Porsche GT3RS. Will Big Body Bes claim Clix's treasured ride, or is he in over his head? Fans can learn more by tuning in to the official content launch on XSET's YouTube Channel today at 3 pm PST/6 pm EST.

COLLECTION IMAGES

Shomi Patwary, Illusive Media's co-founder, creative director, and the creative force behind the announcement video, said,“I'm thrilled to collaborate with XSET and Clix for the second time. Our mutual passion for cars makes this partnership a perfect collab. We're looking forward to the continued growth of XSET Racing and the synergy between Illusive Media and XSET as we create cutting-edge content together.”

The 'High Performance' merch collection, designed by XSET's Drew McCarver, offers a range of stylish and functional apparel and accessories that capture street racing culture's sleek, adrenaline-fueled aesthetic. Each piece is meticulously crafted from high-quality materials to ensure comfort, durability, and a perfect fit, featuring premium items such as snapback trucker caps, tees, long-sleeve shirts with racing stripes, shorts, socks, and racing gloves. The collection's bold designs and striking motifs reflect the high-octane spirit of the 'High Performance' series, combining edgy streetwear elements with practical functionality to meet the demands of both fashion and performance enthusiasts.

“I'm incredibly excited to unveil the 'High Performance' collection,” said McCarver.“Collaborating with Clix has been fantastic, and it's his passion for traditional and street racing that we've woven into the aesthetics of the collection. Each piece reflects street racing culture's dynamic energy and bold spirit, embodying the essence of pushing boundaries and embracing the edge.”

Available exclusively at xset, the 'High Performance' collection exemplifies the dynamic collaboration between XSET and Clix, bringing the thrill of racing and gaming to fans everywhere. As XSET and Clix look to the future, they invite everyone to embrace the spirit of high performance and limitless potential.

About XSET

Founded in 2020, XSET is the fastest-growing gaming lifestyle brand in history, redefining what it means to be a gaming brand today. Built on a foundation of diverse and inclusive gaming culture, XSET is creating a preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. At the intersection of music, sports, art, entertainment, and fashion, XSET leads gaming culture with robust merchandise offerings, high-profile collaborations, and exclusive pieces. XSET continues to innovate and excel, building a brand focused on business fundamentals. For more information, visit XSET.

Katie Timmons

XSET

...

Visit us on social media:

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other