SIMPLYPROTEIN LAUNCHES“RAISING THE BAR FOR GOOD” CAMPAIGN TO RAISE $100,000 FOR CROHN's AND COLITIS CANADA

Through sales of two Crispy Bar SKUs and customer donation matching, SimplyProtein's "Raise The Bar for Good" campaign will generate as much as $100,000 for Crohn's and Colitis Canada.

Donation Goal to be Met Via In-Store/Online Purchases, Monetary Contributions and Corporate Matching - Now Through June 30

- Michael Lines, CEO and President, SimplyProteinTORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SimplyProtein ®, the B Corp certified maker of nutritious, delicious protein snacks that are gluten-free, vegan, and kosher, has announced the launch of its“Raising the Bar for Good” fundraising campaign on behalf of Crohn's and Colitis Canada.Through June 30, 2024, $2 CAD of every SimplyProtein 4-pack of Crispy Bars in Dark Chocolate Almond or Peanut Butter Chocolate varieties sold in-store at Sobeys, Safeway, and Thrifty Foods, and online through Voila grocery service will be donated to Crohn's and Colitis Canada, up to $50,000 CAD. Monetary donations can also be made at . SimplyProtein's parent company, Wellness Natural Inc., will match each donation, up to $50,000 CAD maximum, for a total of $100,000 CAD.“Raising the Bar for Good” is the first major endeavour of SimplyProtein's Wellness Crew, a group of employees working to identify and enact initiatives that give back to the community, consumers, retail partners, and the world in thoughtful and meaningful ways.“At SimplyProtein, we nourish people as if they are family, support the community like they are old friends, and take care of the planet like it is our backyard. Our mission is deeply woven into who we are as a company,” said Michael Lines, CEO and President, SimplyProtein.“As a Certified B Corp, we prioritise sustainability, do what we can to protect the planet, and stand firm in our commitment to community initiatives like this. With practicality and purpose, we utilise our resources and reach to promote better nutrition for all.”Crohn's disease and colitis (IBD) cause inflammation of all or part of the gastrointestinal tract impacting the body's ability to digest food, absorb nutrition, and eliminate waste in a healthy manner. The exact cause remains unknown and, as a result, there is no cure. More than 322,000 Canadians currently live with IBD, and a 46% increase is anticipated by 2035, including in children, who are among the fastest-growing affected groups. In 2023, every 11 minutes, another Canadian was diagnosed with the disease.After learning about the large number of Canadians who suffer from Crohn's disease and IBD, SimplyProtein chose to partner with Crohn's and Colitis Canada. As partnerships like these can change the course of the disease for those Canadians and their families who face it daily, SimplyProtein's commitment will help advance groundbreaking and world-class research into diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and ultimately a cure, as well as enable Crohn's and Colitis Canada to provide the community with vital education, information, and support.To celebrate the“Raising the Bar for Good” initiative, on Friday, May 31st, SimplyProtein, Sobeys, and Crohn's and Colitis Canada employees and supporters, along with representatives from Propel and United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), will embark on a SimplyProtein“Walk for Crohn's and Colitis” around Toronto's Centennial Park in tribute to Crohn's and Colitis Canada's annual Gutsy Walk. Taking place across Canada on Sunday June 2nd, the Gutsy Walk raises funds for new treatments, programs, and eventually cures for the hundreds of thousands of Canadians affected by Crohn's disease and IBD.Said Lines,“We invite the public to join us in 'Raising the Bar for Good.' Working together, we know we can help make a meaningful difference for so many."To learn more about the SimplyProtein and Crohn's and Colitis Canada partnership, please visit . To follow the brand, check out us out on Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.About SimplyProtein®SimplyProtein believes that while life is complicated, choosing a better-for-you snack shouldn't be. That's why all SimplyProtein products aim to help simplify our efforts to better manage our nutrition without having to overthink or compromise on ingredients, taste, or texture. Delicious and nutritious, SimplyProtein's plant-based, protein-rich snacks are B Corp certified, gluten-free, vegan and kosher, making the ingredients of high-performing energy foods available to everyone. All products contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are low in calories, and contain no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.Owned by Wellness Natural Inc., a business that prioritises people and the planet, the brand's protein-rich snacks include Crispy Bars, Dipped Bars, new Baked Oat Bars, new caffeinated Energy Bites, Ready-to-Drink Shakes, and new Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips. The brand can be purchased across Canada in major retailers including Sobeys, Central Market, Costco, Loblaws, Meijer, Metro, The Giant Company, Voila, Thrive Market, Whole Foods, and many more, as well as Amazon and SimplyProtein. To learn more about and follow our brand, check us out on Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.About Crohn's and Colitis CanadaCelebrating 50 years in 2024, Crohn's and Colitis Canada is on a relentless journey to transform the lives of people affected by Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis by finding the cures for these lifelong diseases and improving the quality of life of everyone affected. Follow us at crohnsandcolitis, @getgutsycanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tiktok, and at Crohn's and Colitis Canada on YouTube and LinkedIn.

