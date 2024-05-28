There Are Three Points In Peace Formula That Almost All Countries Support - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has identified three main points in the Peace Formula, which are supported even by those countries that are on the fence and do not fully support Ukraine in times of war.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a joint briefing with Prime Minister of Portugal Luis Montenegro.

"These points [of the Peace Formula] are based on the UN Charter. We have taken three points - nuclear security, food security and humanitarian issues, which, by the way, include not only the exchange, but also the return of Ukrainian children stolen by Russia and forcibly taken to Russia. So these three points are very important. Perhaps we will also talk about nuclear security and attacks on Ukraine's energy sector," Zelensky said.

He added that all countries are united around these three points and this is a good signal to start work.

"After that, at the technical level, our people, representatives of the leaders of all states, will work out the details of each of these points. If these three work, then we will also be able to solve everything else, if the countries really want to end this war," Zelensky said.

He noted that this was the scheme used to work on the "grain corridor" and it yielded good results.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Portugal Luis Montenegro signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation in Lisbon. The agreement enshrines Portugal's commitment to support Ukraine in restoring its territorial integrity within the 1991 borders, including the territorial sea. Portugal will provide at least EUR 126 million in military support this year. It also reaffirms its participation in the F-16 Coalition, the International Maritime Security Capabilities Coalition, as well as in the large-calibre ammunition procurement programme, mine action and maritime security efforts.

Portugal is the 12th country with which Ukraine has signed a bilateral security agreement to implement the provisions of the G7 Joint Declaration adopted in Vilnius on 12 July last year. Prior to this, Ukraine signed bilateral agreements with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain and Belgium.

Photo: OP