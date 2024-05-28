Palestinian Presidency Blames U.S. For Escalation In Rafah

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, May 29 (NNN-WAFA) – Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, blamed the U.S. administration, yesterday, for the ongoing escalation in Rafah, the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip.

“We hold the U.S. administration fully responsible for the situation in Rafah and across Gaza,” Abu Rudeineh told reporters in Ramallah, adding that, the Israeli side ignored the ruling of an international court and has turned the city“unlivable.”

He criticised the U.S. administration's silence on Israeli actions, calling it an endorsement of what he termed as a“genocidal war” against Palestinians.

Abu Rudeineh also pointed out the continued political, financial, and military support, provided by the United States to Israel, despite widespread international opposition to Israeli aggression.

He warned of the potential complete reoccupation of Gaza with“unprecedented American support” for the Israeli regime's plans, urging immediate compliance with the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s ruling.

Israel has been persisting in its assault on Rafah, where over one million displaced Palestinians are taking refuge, despite the recent ruling by ICJ, ordering a halt to its attacks.

Additionally, Abu Rudeineh saw the recognition of Palestine by Spain, Norway and Ireland, as a sign of growing European support, with ongoing efforts from Palestine and other Arab states to persuade more countries to recognise the Palestinian state.– NNN-WAFA