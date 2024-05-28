Germany, France Call On Israeli Occupation To End Operations In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, May 28 (KUNA) -- German and French governments called on Israeli occupation Tuesday to put an end to its military operations in the Palestinian City of Rafah.

Speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the German palace, Meseberg, visiting French President Emmanuel Macron said the situation in Rafah is "terrifying" that requires an end to the ground military operation there.

For his part, Scholtz affirmed the need for Israeli occupation to abide by international law during its war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

He described Israeli occupation's targeting of refugees' tens as a "disastrous" act, elaborating this shows why Germany and the western countries warn against an Israeli large-scale military operation in Rafah.

The operation does not provide enough protection to civilians, he stressed.

Meanwhile, France called on the Security Council to allow the UN to play its full role in Gaza to meet direct needs of people and enable Palestinians to rule the region, which is an integrated part of their country.

While the Security Council will hold an emergency meeting later today to address the situation in Rafah, in light of the serious situation, France considers it more necessary than ever for the Council to take a new decision, French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement noted that Macron expressed its strong dissatisfaction about Israeli occupation's shelling that claimed the lives of several displaced people in Rafah.

He said these operations should be stopped, in line with the International Court of Justice's order, it noted

Israeli occupation has been launching its ground operation on Rafah since May 6, committing dozens of massacres against civilians and displaced Palestinians. (end)

