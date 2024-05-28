Belgium To Supply Ukraine With 30 F-16 Fighter Jets

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo Tuesday announced that his country will supply Ukraine with 30 F-16 fighter jets by 2028.

The first planes are expected to arrive this year, he told reporters after a meeting with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Belgian capital.

Zelensky and De Croo also signed a bilateral security agreement, Belgian news agency (Belga) reported.

It includes the provision of at least EURO 977 million (USD 1 billion) in military aid for this year and continuous support for Kyiv over the next 10 years, it noted. (end)

