Belgium To Supply Ukraine With 30 F-16 Fighter Jets

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo Tuesday announced that his country will supply Ukraine with 30 F-16 fighter jets by 2028.
The first planes are expected to arrive this year, he told reporters after a meeting with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Belgian capital.
Zelensky and De Croo also signed a bilateral security agreement, Belgian news agency (Belga) reported.
It includes the provision of at least EURO 977 million (USD 1 billion) in military aid for this year and continuous support for Kyiv over the next 10 years, it noted. (end)
mb
MENAFN28052024000071011013ID1108267930
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.