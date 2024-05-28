Premier: Kuwait Amir Pays Assiduous Attention To Public Funds Protection

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah stated Tuesday that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is paying a great attention to the protection of the public funds.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting after the new President of the State Audit Bureau Essam Al-Roumi took the legal oath, Highness the Premier emphasized the SAB's pivotal role in preserving public funds.

Protecting public funds is a responsibility of both the government and SAB, His Highness added.

He clarified that SAB has clear role in supervising the government work to make sure that public funds are not squandered and to facilitate the execution of development projects.

His Highness the Premier noted that several development projects have been delayed due to the end of the Central Agency for Public Tenders' board stint.

Earlier, the government agreed on a draft decree forming a new board for the CAPT.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmad disclosed that an enormous number of development projects are in the pipeline.

He urged SAB to cooperate with the government for speeding up the prior study of these projects.

His Highness the Premier instructed the ministers and other government officials to cooperate with SAB for the accelerating the implementation of projects.

"We are on cusp of a new era of achievements for the best interests of the state and people both at home and abroad," he said. (end)

