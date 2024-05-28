Two Belgian Universities End Work With Israeli-Occupation Universities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- The University of Antwerp and the Free University of Brussels (ULB) announced on Tuesday that they will suspend agreements and institutional research projects with Israeli-occupation universities.

For weeks, students have been occupying Belgian university buildings to call for a boycott of Israeli-occupation partner institutions, Belgian news agency Belga reported.

On Tuesday, Herman Van Goethem, rector at the University of Antwerp, informed students who have been occupying parts of the city campus for weeks that collaborations with Israeli-occupation partner institutions will be put on hold.

At ULB, they too decided to suspend the agreements and institutional research projects with Israeli-occupation universities until the university administrations concerned clearly engage with the demands of the International Court of Justice in its request of 24 May.

The decisions come as students have been occupying university buildings across Belgium, including Antwerp and Brussels, for weeks, demanding a clear stance from their university on the Israeli-occupation war on the Gaza Strip, noted Belga. (end)

mb







MENAFN28052024000071011013ID1108267928