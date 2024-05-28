Indian Mission Advises Students In Bishkek To Coordinate With Varsities

The development comes days after the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) shot a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to consider the immediate evacuation of Indian students, especially those from Kashmir back to India, following mob attacks on foreign students in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Notably, the Kashmiri students enrolled in different medical universities in Kyrgyzstan had requested to be evacuated following the mob violence by Kyrgyz people in Bishkek, killing four Pakistani students and critically injuring around a dozen Indians.

All universities have resumed regular sessions as a result of the Kyrgyzstani authorities' prompt action in bringing the situation under control after a series of mob attacks in Bishkek, according to a letter from the Embassy to the JKSA.



“Students have been advised to plan their travel for vacation by commercial flights in consultation with their respective university administrations after completion of their exams. I would like to inform you that students have already started returning to India using commercial flights,” reads the letter, a copy of which is with Kashmir Observer.

Following attacks, the student body had urged the Union Ministry of External Affairs, to take immediate steps to facilitate the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan, asserting their safe return should be priority to prevent any further distress or potential harm.

The letter further reads that the situation in and around capital Bishkek in the Kyrgyz Republic is stable following swift action from the authorities and that there are no restrictions either on the movement or transportation of people.

“The Manas International Airport in Bishkek remains accessible to Indian students. Air connectivity to India remains operational. There are direct flights to India from Bishkek and also through other cities such as Almaty, Dubai, Istanbul and Tashkent,” Second Secretary (Cons) Susmath V. Anand has said.

