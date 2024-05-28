Sustainable Exchange's Enable Tokens Supported By Raptor Trading

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SustainAble Exchange has selected Raptor Trading as the technology partner to support member communications in the creation and transfer of EnAble Tokens

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sustain Exchange, LLC and its operating platform SustainAble Exchange have selected Raptor Trading as the technology partner to support member communications in the creation and transfer of EnAble Tokens. Members of SustainAble Exchange license proprietary, cloud-based software from Sustain Exchange, LLC to create custom, bilateral contracts to advance all areas of sustainability. Existing and prospective members of SustainAble Exchange will be able to use Raptor Trading's private cloud network to communicate on a secure basis to propose the creation and transfer of EnAble Tokens.SustainAble Exchange provides corporations, cooperatives, states/municipalities, universities, NGOs, foundations, charities and other enterprises with the ability to create custom, bilateral contracts to further their desired areas of global sustainability. Each of these contracts will be the basis for the issuance of multiple series of EnAble Tokens. Contract terms will specify the use of alloced proceeds under each series of EnAble Tokens. The value of EnAble Tokens will be determined by the combination of 1) actual sustainable outcomes arising from actions under these contracts, and 2) the relative outcomes of each contracting party's actions.Carbon credits, renewable tax credits, R&D credits, low-income housing tax credits, EV credits, and other government driven and non-outcome based credits in the area of ESG have inherit economic inefficiencies in the process of creation, validation, transfer and use. Governments use tax and other credits to drive their own view of positive social and environment behavior. Participants in projects yielding tax credits may not be focused on the final outcome, and the value of tax credits diminishes if a participant does not have sufficient tax capacity. Transferability of these credits is very limited, and does not elicit recurring sustainable commerce."SustainAble Exchange provides members with a new opportunity to create market-driven, transferable and outcome-based EnAble Tokens to improve global sustainability and social good in any desired area by the contracting members. EnAble Tokens provide details of proceeds allocated toward each mission/project and the outcome. EnAble Tokens track specific details of ESG, sustainability and beyond such that members can document and report their activity in these areas to all constituents,” explained Jon C Ohrn, a co-founder of Sustain Exchange LLC.“Raptor Trading provides SustainAble Exchange and its members with over 20 years of leading technology experience in secure communications of IOIs (indications of interest) and RFQs (request for quotes) in the United States, Canada, Latin America, UK and Asia. This global expertise ensures that SustainAble Exchange members will be able to propose contracts to one another on a global basis and in a secure manner,” added Mr. Ohrn.“Raptor is excited to partner with SustainAble Exchange to support its members and the innovation of EnAble Tokens. The commercial contracts backing these tokens provide a new paradigm in advancing global sustainability in all areas. The initial response to SustainAble Exchange and the EnAble Token concept has been extremely positive with significant interest,” according to Raptor Trading's Head of Sales, Sunny Kim.Sustain Exchange, LLC will be announcing in the near term its partners for the function of validating outcomes of contracts underlying EnAble Tokens. Members of SustainAble Exchange will have the option of placing EnAble Tokens on the blockchain through a 'digital twin' mechanism, but that will not be a requirement for member participation.About Sustain Exchange LLC, SustainAble Exchange and EnAble TokensAt the core of SustainAble Exchange lies the revolutionary concept of EnAble Tokens, which symbolize sustainable practices and values for people and the environment. As members generate EnAble Tokens during transactions, they contribute to the advancement of the UN SDGs (and other missions) thus creating a dynamic network of companies, organizations, municipalities and individuals committed to responsible business practices.Key Features of SustainAble Exchange:EnAble Tokens: Members can generate EnAble Tokens in transactions, promoting sustainability and supporting the 17 UN SDGs and in other areasNetwork of Companies: EnAble Tokens are utilized within a network of conscientious organizations, facilitating collaboration and driving positive impact across industries.Validation and Storage: EnAble Tokens are securely validated, stored, and valued within the SustainAble Exchange platform, promoting transparency and accountability.Digital Wallet Integration: Member companies have the ability to integrate with a digital wallet available on consumers' mobile devices, extending the benefits of sustainable commitments into consumer loyalty and employee benefit programs.Member Portal: Corporate members record each transaction through a member portal, with the option to create digital assets representing the EnAble Tokens.About Raptor Trading Systems, Inc.Raptor Trading Systems is a premier independent provider of managed connectivity, Order Management Systems (OMS), and trading solutions. With a focus on servicing clients across retail, wealth management, and institutional segments, Raptor specializes in offering flexible, high-performance solutions designed to seamlessly integrate systems across diverse asset classes and regions. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Raptor Trading Systems empowers clients to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of financial markets. 