Oncoclínicas: What’S Next After Last Week’S Stock Surge?

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oncoclínicas (ONCO3) grabbed the attention of the Brazilian stock exchange last week. The stock soared over 20% in a single session.



This spike followed the announcement of a R$1.5 billion ($290 million) capital increase.



Banco Santander reinforced its outperform rating (equivalent to a buy) on the stock, citing positive asymmetry.



Santander's analysis presented two scenarios. In a pessimistic scenario, provisions for write-offs and receivables do not improve.



The EBITDA margin (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) caps at 20%. This scenario values the stock at R$6.50 ($1.26) per share using the discounted cash flow (DCF) model.







Conversely, an optimistic scenario assumes better pricing. This leads to higher margins and normalized provisions for write-offs and receivables.



This would raise the stock's value to R$17.00 ($3.29) per share, according to the DCF model.



However, Santander adjusted its price target for Oncoclínicas from R$17.00 ($3.29) to R$13.00 ($2.51).



This adjustment indicates a potential 38.6% increase from the closing price of R$9.38 ($1.81) on the previous Monday (27th).



Santander noted that the company's stock trades at 15.9 times the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for 2025. This suggests a reevaluation of approximately 11.2 times.



The capital increase alleviated concerns about leverage. Previously, leverage had peaked at 4.2 times net debt to EBITDA in the Q1 2024 results.



Moving forward, Santander expects investors to focus on cash generation. This includes receivables and normalizing the guarantee account with Unimed FERJ.



Santander projects additional revaluation driven by improved cash flow. They expect this improvement to materialize in Q2 2024.



"The new leverage guidance of 2.0 times net debt to EBITDA signals the management's focus on cash generation," Santander highlighted.

Financial Forecast and Strategic Outlook

The bank anticipates cash generation improvements through better receivables management. This includes extended payment terms to suppliers, controlled CAPEX , and lower interest payments.



Consequently, they estimate free cash flow yield (FCF) at 1.9% and 4.5% in 2024 and 2025, respectively.



Overall, they predict the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio could decrease to 2.1 times by the end of 2024. This is down from 2.8 times the Q1 2024 post-capital increase.



Santander has also reduced its revenue estimates. This reduction is due to weaker pricing performance in Q1 2024.



They conservatively assumed a higher provision for write-offs, adding 20 basis points to their previous model.



Furthermore, they forecast a more gradual margin expansion over time. This leads to an 11% and 12% reduction in adjusted EBITDA and net income estimates for the next year, respectively.



These measures and projections suggest that while challenges remain, strategic improvements and focused management could enhance Oncoclínicas' financial health and market performance.



Understanding these developments helps investors see the potential and risks. Oncoclínicas is positioned for growth if it navigates its challenges effectively.



The company's ability to improve cash flow and manage debt will be crucial.



MENAFN28052024007421016031ID1108267871