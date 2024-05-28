Wall Street’S Secret: How To Profit From Latin American Currencies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Benign financial conditions in the U.S. could boost investment strategies in emerging markets. This trend could strengthen Latin American currencies and bonds.



Carry trade profits from interest rate differences between two currencies. Investors analyze risks, opportunity costs, and volatility to decide if a trade is worthwhile.



Barclays PLC notes that short-term market relief will create room for carry trade operations. This shift allows some emerging market currencies and rates to recover.

Why Latin America?

Barclays used financial fair value estimates to identify the most misaligned currencies.







These estimates consider investor risk appetite, foreign versus domestic market valuations, interest rate differentials, and commodity prices.



In addition, the report identifies the Brazilian real, South Korean won, and Peruvian sol as the most undervalued currencies.



Conversely, the Thai baht, South African rand, and Hungarian forint are the most overvalued.

Emerging Market Currencies:







Most Undervalued: Brazilian Real, South Korean Won, Peruvian Sol

Most overvalued: Thai baht, South African rand, Hungarian forint







Hungarian forint



Colombian peso

Brazilian real



Barclays maintains trade recommendations for the Brazilian real and Indian rupee. Additionally, they highlight the Indonesian rupiah and the Colombian peso as undervalued.Some cheap currencies offer a decent carry adjusted for volatility. Analysts expect the dollar to weaken against the real soon due to Brazil's aggressive central bank stance.Bonds in FocusBarclays analysts predict that local currency bonds in emerging markets will perform well in the short term. This performance stems from "contained" U.S. yields and rising risk assets.Historical returns on 2- and 10-year local currency bonds favor the Hungarian forint, Colombian peso, and Brazilian real . This happens in an easing U.S. financial environment.Key Beneficiaries of Eased U.S. Conditions:Most Asian rates perform worse compared to Latin America and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa). Yield drops are greater in these regions.The Carry Trade TrendA recent Bloomberg report highlights carry trade's popularity in global currency and rate markets.Additionally, exploiting interest rate differences is emerging as a popular investment strategy. Markets anticipate that smaller cuts will keep volatility contained.Wall Street strategists promote carry-trade operations. This strategy reaps extra income from higher-yielding currencies and bonds.However, it thrives in calm markets with less risk of price swings erasing profits.In conclusion, understanding and leveraging carry trades can lead to significant gains. This is especially true in emerging markets like Brazil and Colombia.