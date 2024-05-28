Dollar Dips On Favorable Inflation Data And Global Market Optimism

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, the U.S. dollar fell against the Brazilian real. This drop followed significant local economic data releases.



These included the central government's monthly primary result and the IPCA-15 inflation index, which came in lower than expected.

Current exchange rates

Dollar Spot Rate: The dollar closed down 0.35%, buying at R$5.154 and selling at R$5.153. At its lowest, the dollar reached R$5.135.



Futures Contract: The first maturing dollar futures contract on B3 fell 0.26%, standing at 5,160 points around 5:20 PM.

Commercial Dollar







Buying: R$5.154

Selling: R$5.153





Buying: R$5.170



Tourism DollarMarket MovementsThe dollar traded lower against the real throughout the session. This reflected a global risk-on sentiment.However, this trend coincided with Brazil 's term structure curve closing after favorable IPCA-15 inflation data.Fernando Bergallo, director of FB Capital's currency advisory, stated, "Since the morning, we've seen a movement closely aligned with external fronts.There has been a broad appreciation of emerging market currencies linked to commodity-exporting countries."When the dollar regained some strength abroad, driven by rising Treasury yields, Brazilian exchange rates also saw a recovery.Nevertheless, the dollar experienced another session with narrow fluctuation margins against the real.Additionally, Bergallo noted, "I think it relates to the Fed 's situation. No one can precisely predict U.S. interest rate policy. Foreign investors remain cautious, with divided bets."Looking AheadFor the rest of the week, the focus will be on consumer price indices from Eurozone countries and the U.S. PCE inflation index, scheduled for release on Friday.The busy schedule of economic indicators impacts the dollar-real exchange rates. The IPCA-15, a preview of the official inflation rate, decelerated in May to 0.44%.This is down from April's 0.21%, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In May 2023, the IPCA-15 was 0.51%.These developments illustrate the complex interplay of local economic indicators and global market dynamics influencing currency fluctuations.In Addition, investors should continue monitoring these factors to make informed decisions.The fluctuating dollar -real exchange rate highlights the importance of staying updated on economic trends and central bank policies.Understanding these dynamics is crucial for anticipating future movements. It helps in managing financial risks effectively.As the week progresses, keep an eye on key economic releases. These will provide further insights into market directions.