Ibovespa Drops As Inflation Data And Global Trends Shake Markets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa index started the day strong but ended with a significant decline. It fell by 0.58%, closing at 123,779.54 points, losing over 700 points.



Meanwhile, the commercial dollar decreased by 0.35%, settling at R$5.154 for buying and R$5.153 for selling.



The first maturing dollar futures contract on B3 dropped 0.26%, ending at 5,160 points around 5:20 PM.



The day began with optimism due to an IPCA-15 inflation index lower than expected, despite accelerating.



One economist highlighted the positive aspects of the indicator, noting monthly and annual price decelerations, including core services.







However, there was a warning that May's IPCA-15 did not account for the recent tragedy in Rio Grande do Sul, which could pressure food prices due to compromised logistics.



Another economist viewed the IPCA-15 as better than expected, reinforcing a robust short-term disinflationary scenario. Conversely, others pointed to the resilience of service inflation.



They indicated that the Central Bank might only cut the Selic rate by 0.25% in June, potentially ending the rate reduction cycle.



The Selic rate might remain at 10.5% for the year due to worsening inflation expectations.



The primary government result, with a surplus of R$11.1 ($2) billion, fell short of the R$12.6 billion market expectation.



This shortfall added to concerns about public debt growth. Analysts noted that inflation expectations for 2026 have risen significantly, indicating a more challenging scenario for the Central Bank.

Market Movements and Influences

Global market influences also played a role. The Dow Jones fell, while the Nasdaq reached a record intraday high of 17,032.65 points.



U.S. Treasury yields rose, reflecting uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's policy amid a week packed with significant data releases, including U.S. GDP and PCE inflation.



In the Brazilian stock market, Petrobras (PETR4) rose by 2.13%, driven by international oil price hikes and positive comments from its new president about shareholder returns.



MRV (MRVE3) and GPA (PCAR3) also saw gains, rising by 2.20% and 0.97%, respectively. However, Vale (VALE3) fell by 2.16% due to declining iron ore prices.



Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) dropped by 0.33%. Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) plummeted by 6.54%, and BRF (BRFS3) declined by 0.98%, despite a target price upgrade.



These developments reflect a complex interplay of local economic indicators and global market dynamics.



Investors should closely monitor these factors to navigate the week's challenges effectively.



Understanding these dynamics is crucial for anticipating future movements and managing financial risks.

MENAFN28052024007421016031ID1108267865