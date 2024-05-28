The Policy Circle Announces Expansion Of Civic Leadership Development Initiative For Military Women

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Thanks to the Hoffman Foundation, The Policy Circle will expand its reach and build civic leaders amongst the U.S. Military & Veterans Communities.

- Marjorie EastmanDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, The Policy Circle, a national, nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) organization, announced the expansion of its efforts to empower and equip women from the military community through its proprietary Civic Leadership Engagement Roadmap (CLER).CLER is a three-month leadership program that helps women better understand founding principles and how they can be more effective civic leaders. Through one-on-one coaching, peer groups, networking opportunities, and activities designed to build connections with local policy leaders and decision-makers, women with free-market principles are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and networks to get involved in their communities. In its fourth year, CLER has demonstrated a significant ability to help participants secure positions of influence in their communities – including appointed and elected roles.Since the launch of the Military Outreach Initiative last year, 152 women from the military community have participated in CLER. Building upon this progress, the Hoffman Foundation's support will enable The Policy Circle to continue reaching women in the military community, including active-duty servicewomen, veterans, spouses, and family members.The Hoffman Foundation is a charitable organization with a deep dedication to serving the military community, supporting veterans and their families through various initiatives and programs.CLER participant Marjorie Eastman, a combat veteran and Bronze Star recipient, reflected,“CLER opened my eyes in a profoundly new way – the people who show up at the local level are the ones who make the decisions. Therefore, we MUST show up.” Inspired to get civically engaged, she joined her city's Volunteer Advisory Board and now serves on the Economic Development Committee in North Carolina's Research Triangle, where she looks forward to having“a seat at the table and being a voice for free markets, innovation, and common sense.” The Policy Circle is dedicated to empowering service-minded women like Marjorie with the skills, connections, and confidence to take charge of the issues facing their communities. Marjorie serves as the organization's Leadership Outreach Fellow, working to connect women of the military community like herself with opportunities for leadership development within The Policy Circle.To learn more about The Policy Circle's Military Outreach within the Civic Leadership Engagement Roadmap, please visit .___About The Policy Circle:The Policy Circle is a 501(c)3, non-partisan, grassroots organization that informs, equips, and connects women to be more impactful citizens. With more than 15,000 community members in 48 states, The Policy Circle is a trusted source of information for a thriving network of civic-minded women. We equip this growing community with reliable content, authentic relationships, robust programming, and effective training for women in every stage and phase of their civic leadership journey. To learn more, become a member, or make a donation, visit .

