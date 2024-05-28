Faster Therapy Offers Six Natural Ways To Calm Anxiety And Stop The Fight Or Flight Response

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anxiety and Stop the Fight or Flight Response

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Faster Therapy, a leading online therapy provider based in Cardiff, is proud to introduce six simple and effective strategies to naturally calm anxiety and stop the fight or flight response. Specialising in a unique blend of hypnotherapy and Havening techniques, Faster Therapy, led by Adam Lazarou, offers personalised online therapy to help individuals manage stress and anxiety.Understanding the Fight or Flight ResponseThe fight or flight response is the body's natural reaction to perceived threats, causing increased stress and anxiety. This response can be triggered by both real and imagined threats, leading to prolonged anxiety and stress. Learning to manage this response is crucial for maintaining mental and physical well-being.Six Simple Ways to Calm Anxiety NaturallyBox BreathingBox breathing is a powerful technique to calm the nervous system. By practicing deep, rhythmic breathing, individuals can stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation and reducing anxiety.90-Second RuleThe 90-second rule is an effective habit for managing immediate stress responses. By pausing and observing feelings without reacting, individuals can allow stress hormones to dissipate, reducing the intensity of the response.Seek Out Moments of JoyLaughter and smiles have a profound impact on reducing stress. Engaging in activities that bring joy and laughter can boost mood and release feel-good chemicals, helping to combat anxiety.Incorporate Relaxing MusicListening to calming music can significantly reduce stress levels. Music activates the body's natural relaxation response and stimulates pleasure and emotion centers in the brain, offering a soothing escape from anxiety.Regular Physical ActivityExercise is a highly effective way to reduce anxiety. Physical activity increases the production of brain chemicals like serotonin and dopamine, which improve mood and reduce the fight or flight response. Outdoor exercise, in particular, offers additional benefits through exposure to natural light.Positive Visualisation (Mental Rehearsal)Visualisation techniques help break negative thought patterns and replace them with positive ones. By mentally rehearsing successful outcomes, individuals can reduce anxiety and build confidence in handling stressful situations.Hypnotherapy and Havening: A Unique ApproachFaster Therapy combines hypnotherapy and Havening techniques to offer a holistic approach to managing anxiety and stress. Hypnotherapy helps reduce the fight or flight response by bringing the mind and body into a state of deep relaxation. Havening techniques complement this by addressing and resolving underlying causes of stress and anxiety.Get Started with Faster TherapyFaster Therapy offers personalised treatment plans tailored to each client's unique needs. Adam Lazarou works with clients to develop customised strategies that promote quick and effective change. If you're ready to explore how hypnotherapy and Havening can help you manage and reduce anxiety, Faster Therapy invites you to schedule a free initial consultation.Contact:Adam LazarouFaster Therapy020 3540 4251...About Faster TherapyFaster Therapy is an online therapy company based in Cardiff, specialising in hypnotherapy and Havening techniques for anxiety and stress management. With a focus on personalised, client-centered care, Faster Therapy aims to help individuals achieve their mental health goals and improve their quality of life through effective therapeutic techniques.

