Gunstock Amateur Hillclimb Returns For 101St Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week®

Hillclimb returns to Gunstock Resort

- Bonnie MacPherson, Marketing Director at Gunstock Mountain Resort

LACONIA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Long a staple of Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week®, the Gunstock Amateur Hill climb is returning to Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, New Hampshire on Wednesday, June 12. The Hillclimb, which features amateur riders racing up the resort's historic 70-meter Torger Tokle Ski Jump, has been a crowd favorite since it premiered at America's oldest motorcycle rally.

Although the climb was first sanctioned in 1938 at Gunstock (then known as Belknap Mountain Recreation Area), its roots can be traced all the way back to 1917, the rally's second year. Back then, the unofficial climb took place at the Weirs on Tower Hill Road, consisting of a handful of riders racing to the top of the notoriously steep road.

This year, the event's organizers, Gunstock Mountain Resort and Ridge Runner Promotions, are expecting over 7,000 spectators to witness several classes of amateurs, including Micro Mini, 65cc, Mini Senior, 200cc, 250cc and Senior.

Registration is already full for this year's competition. There will be 3 intermissions in the action during which a motorcycle stunt show featuring Eastcoastin' Enterprises will entertain the crowd with burns, tricks and other surprises.

Says Bonnie MacPherson, Marketing Director at Gunstock Mountain Resort,“we're proud to once again play host to the Gunstock Amateur Hillclimb as part of Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week®. We saw record crowds at last year's event, proof that the Hillclimb still provides spectators with edge-of-your seat thrills, and the recent addition of Eastcoastin's stunt shows and the fantastic food offerings here will keep everyone entertained all day long.”

Admission is $30 per person for an all-day event pass (children 10 & under free). Vendors will be on-site for food and beverage and spectators are permitted to bring their own refreshments in a cooler, no larger than 14”. Gates open at 8am, with competitions taking place between 9am - 5pm, followed immediately afterwards by an awards ceremony.

Laconia Motorcycle Week® gives great appreciation to all of our sponsors, especially our Presenting Sponsors: Progressive, AMSOIL and American Iron Outfitters, as well as the State of New Hampshire for their large financial support of our rally each year. For more information about visiting the state of NH, check out visitnh.

Laconia - where rallies were invented!

