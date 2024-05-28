MIRANDA FULLER TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON's SERIES INSPIRING AMERICAN WOMEN WITHIN THE LE AND VETERAN COMMUNITY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Great American Warriors captures the stories of women from the Law Enforcement, first responder, and veteran communities who are truly making a difference.

CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Philanthropist Trudy Jacobson has been a voice for women everywhere for years. After highlighting the stories of countless women who have accomplished incredible personal and professional goals, Trudy has expanded her work to highlight women from the veteran, first responder, and law enforcement community- aptly called Great American Warriors.Miranda Fuller is the latest to be featured as a Great American Warrior for her work in the police training space – a critical topic in recent years.“Police officers work hard and deserve our respect. And Miranda is playing an important role in improving police training, which is always important and welcomed,” Trudy Jacobson said.Before Miranda landed with VirTra, a police training simulation company, her entire career was spent as a serial entrepreneur from a young age.“When I was 21, one bank said they'll fund my idea and that was the beginning of my businesses,” Miranda said.From there she went from one successful business to the next and the opportunities seemed endless. The sky was the limit.However, the financial crisis of 2008 was simply too much to overcome and forced her to start from scratch.“I think the biggest challenge of my life was when I had all my companies and the economy crashed and I lost everything,” she said.By 2008 Miranda already had years of running successful businesses under her belt. She decided to use her experience to help others.“I had to take a deep dive into what I love the most - what was I going to be great at? I couldn't own another company at that moment so I looked at marketing,” Miranda said.She eventually found a fulfilling position as Vice President of Marketing at VirTra. And she loves it because she plays a role in helping real people in the real world.“Where I'm at today is what gets me up every day. To me, marketing is the art and science of creating a need, whether it's for a product, a service, an invention, or a company. You're really driving the customer's desire for the need and ultimately from first touch to when they're so happy,” Miranda said.She continued,“VirTra is the innovative company that creates judgmental use of force and firearms simulators that help the public safety and military markets.”Miranda recalls the moment she found the available position online.“As soon as I went to their [VirTra] website and saw what their mission was and the product was, I was sold. I just knew I had to have that position,” she said.“Some of the stories are so overwhelming, they are amazing! They've saved lives using our technology whether it was their own or people in their communities,” Miranda said.Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.For media inquiries, contact Allison Pagliughi at ... or 866.432.6456.

