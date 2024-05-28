Honorhealth Is First Healthcare Provider In Arizona To Perform Leading-Edge Treatment For Complex Aortic Aneurysms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Venkatesh Ramaiah, MD, FACSSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HonorHealth , a leading healthcare system serving more than five million people in the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas, is the first healthcare system in Arizona using Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS) technology to treat patients with complex aortic aneurysms. This technology uses light instead of x-ray for advanced imagery.This new technology generates 3D, real-time, color visualizations providing multiple views of the anatomy allowing the surgeon to navigate more accurately through the patient's body. This advanced imagery improves upon the 2D, grayscale images previously available using x-ray alone and will initially be used during endovascular aortic procedures.“For these complex cases, it was not abnormal for us to be in surgery for seven or eight hours,” says Venkatesh Ramaiah, MD, FACS , chief of vascular surgery at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, divisional director of research and innovation at HonorHealth Heart Care and principal investigator at HonorHealth Research Institute .“We expect that time could be significantly reduced leading to less time for the patients to be under anesthesia, less dye and less radiation in the operating room. More importantly, it should lead to faster recovery and less pain for our patients.”The Research Institute continues to participate in the ongoing analysis of this new technology and its benefits to patients.HonorHealth Heart Care is one of six locations in the United States approved to use this technology and will be training surgeons on how to implement it.###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona's largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses six acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With nearly 15,000 team members, 3,700 affiliated providers and hundreds of volunteers dedicated to providing high quality care, HonorHealth strives to go beyond the expectations of a traditional healthcare system to improve the health and well-being of communities across Arizona. Learn more at HonorHealth.About the HonorHealth Research InstituteHonorHealth Research Institute is an international destination that is at the forefront of providing patients with a better quality of life through its clinical trials and innovative treatment options. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the institute's team of physicians and researchers collaborate with experts from across the nation to offer life-changing therapies, drugs and devices. At HonorHealth Research Institute, patients have access to tomorrow's health innovations, today. Learn more at: HonorHealth/research.

