A Woman-Owned Landscape Architecture Studio Drove Industry Collaboration And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gov. Inslee attending The Innovation Tour. Photo credit: Joey Neff, Local 528 Business Agent

Gov. Inslee attending The Innovation Tour. Photo credit: Joey Neff, Local 528 Business Agent

3D printing in action. Photo credit: Joey Neff, Local 528 Business Agent

Governor Jay Inslee of Washington Shows Keen Interest in 3D Printing Technology

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On April 30, 2024, a female-owned landscape architecture studio SKAPA, PLLC led an unprecedented construction industry event in Seattle, Washington, where over 300 industry partners gathered to learn about the latest development in 3D concrete printing. The strategic partnership that SKAPA forged in this endeavor are with Cement Masons and Plasterers' Local 528 , a union based in the Pacific Northwest that trains and represents skilled professionals in concrete and plaster work, 3D construction company Alquist 3D, and 3D printing technology company RIC Technology .Throughout the month of April, based out of the Cement Masons Apprenticeship Campus, The Innovation Tour was an educational training program that shared the latest developments in 3D concrete printing. The tour demonstrated how industry partners with various roles can seamlessly integrate concrete 3D printing technology into their existing work processes. The 3D printer in the spotlight is RIC-M1 Pro, the industry's most advanced robotic arm 3D printing system developed by RIC Technology.“As a landscape architect, I'm excited to see endless opportunities to integrate this technology into my projects,” says Lindsey Heller, the founder of SKAPA.“With 3D printing's freedom of design and use of new and greener materials, I see this new technology as a path to more integrated custom site features like stormwater features, custom site walls, and pools and spas,” she continues.The main event was held in South Seattle College's Georgetown Campus on April 30. Governor Jay Inslee of Washington was among the attendees who learned about 3D printing's capabilities. Governor Inslee has expressed interest in the technology's potential to reduce greenhouse gas footprint.Lindsey Heller, the nationally recognized leader in a male-dominated industry, set out to organize this one-of-a-kind industry event with a mission to bring industry providers together for a closer collaboration. Lindsey says,“I believe 3D construction is part of the future of our industry. By introducing this technology to industry partners, we help them stay ahead of the curve of industry revolution, ready to adapt swiftly once the demand takes off.”As the organizer of the Innovation Tour, the Cement Masons and Plasterers' Local 528 has long been a leader in exploring concrete 3D printing. Their collaboration with Alquist 3D, RIC, and SKAPA demonstrates a mutual commitment to advancing education, training, and innovation within the 3D printing industry.The Innovation Tour 2024 began in Las Vegas at the 2024 World of Concrete, where the strategic partners met and witnessed the potential of 3D printing. The month-long tour in Seattle was not the last stop of The Innovation Tour; pop-up tours in Denver, Los Angeles, and Atlanta are already in the pipeline for later in 2024. Stay tuned for more information about the upcoming tours.###About SKAPA, PLLCSKAPA, PLLC. is a fresh, new vision for a full-service landscape architecture studio. The vision has been created on the foundation of over 25 years of experience in traditional landscape architecture firms, close to a decade of firm management, and a unique list of project experience. SKAPA does not focus on a particular project type or have a particular design model – SKAPA means to be creative, do something differently, engineer, build – it's its name but it is also its culture. For more information, visit .About LOCAL 528 Cement Masons & PlasterersLOCAL 528 Cement Masons & Plasterers' Apprenticeship is a dedicated union representing skilled tradespeople in the cement and plaster industries across the Pacific Northwest. Committed to upholding the highest standards of workmanship and safety, LOCAL 528 provides comprehensive training, advocates for fair wages and benefits, and supports its members in achieving secure and prosperous careers. For more information, visit .About Alquist 3DAlquist 3D is at the forefront of the construction industry, specializing in 3D printing technology to build affordable, energy-efficient, and sustainable homes. The company focuses on innovating building methods to address housing shortages and improve living conditions efficiently and cost-effectively. Alquist 3D is committed to sustainability and enhancing quality of life through modern, eco-friendly designs. For more information, visit .About RIC TechnologyRIC Technology, headquartered in Fontana, California, is a global pioneering 3D printing company specializing in robotic construction that transforms the construction and design industry. Leveraging advanced proprietary technology, RIC offers robotic construction solutions that significantly reduce cost, time, and labor, enhancing productivity. The company's suite of services includes robotic 3D printing, architectural design, tailored material solutions, and expert training and support. Discover the innovative solutions from RIC at .

Yinnan Shen

Noon Creative

email us here