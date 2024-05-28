Multi-Talented Entertainer Michole Briana White To Showcase Her Singing Talent At City Winery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michole Briana WhiteATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michole Briana White , acclaimed for her leading role as Lucille on the Starz hit series“Black Family Mafia” (BMF), is set to showcase her musical talents by gracing the stage at City Winery Atlanta for a mesmerizing performance. Fans and newcomers are invited to join her on May 31st, 2024, with doors opening at 6:30 pm and the performance beginning at 8 pm.Michole Briana White has captivated audiences with her compelling portrayal of Lucille on the BMF series that delves deep into the rise and fall of the infamous Black Mafia Family in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Her nuanced performance has earned her accolades and solidified her position as a standout talent in the industry.Known for her powerful acting, Michole is equally passionate about music, having performed with the LA Philharmonic at Disney Concert Hall and featuring her vocals at the Daytime Emmy Awards. She has also starred in notable theatrical productions such as the original Off-Broadway production of August Wilson's "JITNEY," "RADIO GOLF" at The Goodman Michole Briana WhiteTheatre and The Kennedy Center, Susan Lori-Parks' "FU*KING A" at The NY Public Theatre, and the musical "WHEN JAZZ HAD THE BLUES," where she portrayed Lena Horne.City Winery, known for its intimate and immersive concert experiences, will provide the perfect ambiance for White's performance. Attendees can expect an evening filled with exceptional artistry and a chance to see one of television's brightest stars in a live setting."Singing has always been one of my greatest passions, and performing at City Winery is the perfect chance to connect with my supporters on a more personal level. I also look forward to sharing the stage with other incredible artists." - Michole Briana WhiteTickets for this exclusive event are available now and can be purchased through the City Winery website here:For more information on Michole Briana White, visit

