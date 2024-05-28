Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Universal Vending Machine Used For Distributing Any Type Of Item

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Calvin K. of Tacoma, WA is the creator of the Space Box, a self-service shopping machine capable of dispensing pre-packaged items like clothing, car parts, cleaning supplies, food, and much more. The box can have a subscription fee that comes with a profile and a memory cartridge used for customizing menu options and personalizing a shopping experience.There can be several touchscreen menus to select and purchase items with a cash or credit card. Each item can be stored in boxes and distributed to the buyer once payment is made. The exterior can be constructed using a hard, durable material to support three touchscreen menus. Machines can have their items swapped out to accommodate different seasonal events, special sales, and much more.The global vending machine market has been expanding, with projections indicating steady growth. The market was valued at approximately USD 18.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 9.4% from 2021 to 2028. Modern vending machines are increasingly integrated with advanced technologies such as cashless payment systems. These technologies enhance user experience and operational efficiency, driving market growth. This shift towards cashless payments has been significant, driven by the convenience of credit/debit cards, mobile payments, and contactless payment options.Typically, vending machines are limited to convenience items like snacks, personal care items, and the like. Expanding vending machine purchase options will inevitably increase profits for any manufacturer creating vending machines and supplying them with items. The Space Box is an innovative and versatile option that could contribute to several different markets by offering ways to sell unique products.Calvin filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Space Box product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Space Box can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

email us here