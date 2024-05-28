(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CF SECURITIES and PEMEX (Petroleos Mexico) announced they reached an agreement.

PEMEX (Petroleos Mexicanos) from Mexico's state oil company is engaged in the exploration, production, refining, transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons with the CF SECURITIES, a U.S. private equity company and financial savings, announced they reached an agreement in which the company PEMEX placed assets by millions of dollars, with preferential fixed interest, under a single annual nominal rate like Certificate of Deposit model open workers' capital of the oil company.

Under this agreement, all workers with minimum monthly base salary will be able to have their certificates of deposits at preferential interest.

This agreement is a major step forward for the CF SECURITIES. They have eight years serving all Latin American countries. For the Mexican company, it also has great significance, as economic reports confirm recent losses in the last three years and some debt.

As we confirmed Dr. Marco Murillo, Presidente Comité de Recursos Humanos y Remuneraciones PEMEX, "With this agreement we place a percentage of our savings in a safe place and obtain long-term benefit," this agreement is extremely beneficial for all workers from PEMEX.

The amount of the transaction was not disclosed and the agreement will be effective starting September 1, 2024.

