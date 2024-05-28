Renowned Orthopedic Surgeon's New Book Boldly Calls Out Conventional Orthopedic Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Warner strives to effectively treat orthopedic conditions without invasive surgeries or addictive narcotics. Patients come from all over to receive treatment in her Baton Rouge clinic.

Bone on Bone-An Orthopedic Surgeon's Guide to Avoiding Surgery and Healing Pain Naturally (BenBella, on sale May 28th) is poised to turn the orthopedic world upside down.

- Dr. Meredith Warner, Founder at Warner Orthopedics & Wellness

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Penned by experienced and respected orthopedic surgeon Dr. Meredith Warner , Bone on Bone-An Orthopedic Surgeon's Guide to Avoiding Surgery and Healing Pain Naturally (BenBella, on sale May 28th) is poised to turn the orthopedic world upside down.

The book is a treasure trove of simple yet effective lifestyle changes, therapies and natural treatments formulated to prevent and heal joint, bone, tendon, and ligament pain without invasive surgeries, injections, and addictive medications. It fully outlines Dr. Warner's approachable, science-based protocol for orthopedic well-being.

Ten chapters cover natural ways patients can reduce pain and heal naturally, including diet, exercise, sleep, alternative therapies and natural treatments, questions to ask your doctor, and a list of effective natural remedies for various common health conditions.

“Bone on Bone provides a groundbreaking solution for a pain-free, next-level-healthy you. Say goodbye to pain and hello to peak physical, mental, and emotional health.” – New York Times bestselling author J.J. Virgin

An expert in surgical and nonsurgical treatments of orthopedic conditions who has been featured in Forbes, US News, Yahoo!, Parade, People, and other reputable media outlets, Dr. Warner's new book focuses on identifying and effectively treating the root causes of most musculoskeletal and orthopedic problems. She challenges patients suffering from orthopedic problems to take control of their own health instead of relying on a medical establishment that defines“health” as the mere lack of disease.

“Dr. Warner's book sheds much-needed light on fractures in our healthcare system while empowering the reader to be their own best healthcare advocate and heal naturally whenever possible.” – Robert D. Zura, MD, professor and chair of orthopedics at LSU Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dr. Warner is committed to empowering her patients to transform their overall health, fight damage resulting from aging, reduce stress, lose weight, decrease inflammation, and live well.“My protocol will revolutionize your health in a matter of months, not years,” she says.“If you've ever been told you're“bone on bone” this book is for you.”

Meet Dr. Warner as she kicks off her book signing tour at the stores below:

June 1st

Red Stick Reads will host Dr. Warner at Carver Library, 720 Terrace Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, from 12- 2 PM. Phone: (225) 389-7440



June 15th

Cavalier House Books will host Dr. Warner for a brief talk and audience Q&A from 1-2:30 PM at 114 N. Range Ave. Denham Springs, LA 70726. Phone: (225) 664-2255



June 29th

Barnes & Noble Perkins Rowe 10 AM -12 PM

7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. #100 Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Phone (225) 766-1337

Order Dr. Warner's book here .

# # #

More about Dr. Warner :

Meredith Warner, MD, founded her Baton Rouge clinic, Warner Orthopedics & Wellness, in 2013. Having served earlier in the US Air Force as a surgeon and in practice since 2005, Dr. Warner understands how poor diet, stress, lack of restorative sleep, and lack of energy hinder the body's ability to self-repair. The result: prolonged recovery and pain.

Dr. Warner teaches physicians at Louisiana State University's Department of Orthopedic Surgery. She is also the inventor of The Healing Sole footwear and The Well Theory, a breakthrough wellness protocol designed to empower people with the tools they need to treat their pain naturally, improve sleep, and extend their health span.

Monica Romano

Hidden Gem PR

+1 360-523-0050

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube