Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Dynamo System That Charges Electric Vehicle Batteries While In Motion

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Rogers W. of Euclid, OH is the creator of the Charging and Discharging Battery System For E-Cars, a generator system implemented into electric vehicles designed to provide supplemental charge to the vehicle battery. Rotation of the vehicle wheels can activate the generator and supply power to the battery. The system is intended to extend the range and mileage of an electric vehicle by approximately 500 percent.The device is comprised of a two-way battery with fixed generators. The device essentially increases the distance an electric vehicle can travel before needing its battery recharged. Two or four wheel driven generators are connected to a charging and discharging battery to the motor and systems on electric vehicles. Drivers can maintain operation of a more environmentally friendly vehicle choice without having to constantly stop to recharge their vehicle on longer road trips. Ultimately, the system improves electric vehicle battery efficiency with ease and convenience.How would you like to manufacture the first American auto that could travel from New York to California without stopping for a charge? Rogers W. claims that his design will allow us to measure distance not in terms of kilometers and miles, but in weeks, months, and years. A battery that is charging at the same rate of discharging is achievable through this innovative concept. This design would significantly reduce charging times, providing a total game changer that is completely doable right now.While electric vehicles are a much more environmentally conscious option for travel compared to fossil fuel vehicles, several issues persist with the vehicles including battery range. EV owners have limited travel range before being forced to charge the battery. There has been limited exploration in adding generators and other mechanisms to a vehicle to increase its power efficiency. The innovative Charging and Discharging Battery System For E-Cars system helps improve battery efficiency and travel range for any type of residential or commercial electric vehicle. Manufacturers looking to expand their product lines with versatile technology committed to environmental consciousness should explore features offered by the Charging and Discharging system.Rogers filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Charging and Discharging Battery System For E-Cars product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Charging and Discharging Battery System For E-Cars can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

