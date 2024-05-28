3BR/3.5BA Home W/Basement & Garage W/Workshop In The Town Of Lovettsville, VA Set For Auction By Nicholls Auction Mktg.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

22 Lovett Dr., Lovettsville, VA 20180

22 Lovett Dr., Lovettsville, VA 20180

22 Lovett Dr., Lovettsville, VA 20180

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the auction of a well-built 3 BR/3.5 BA home in New Town Meadows w/1,000+ sf. basement, 2 car attached garage w/workshop, fenced back yard, safe/panic room and public utilities in Lovettsville, VA on Tuesday, June 4 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This well-built Lovettsville home offers an amazing opportunity for the new owner. The location, the quality and amenities make this a wonderful buy, so bid your price and make it yours,” said Nicholls.“The property is wonderfully located across the street from a park, within walking distance to Lovettsville Town Center, 2.3 miles from the Maryland line, close to Brunswick MARC Train, 10.5 miles to Harper's Ferry, WV, 16 miles to Charles Town, WV and Leesburg, 20 miles to Frederick, MD, and a short drive to Winchester, Sterling, Dulles Airport, NOVA and DC ,” said Craig Damewood of Damewood Auctioneers.The auction's date, address and highlights follow below:Tuesday, June 4 at 4 PM EST -- 22 Lovett Dr., Lovettsville, VA 20180.3 BR/3.5 BA two story home w/basement on .18 +/- acre lot in the desirable New Town Meadows neighborhood within walking distance to the Lovettsville Town Center (Loudoun County)oThis quality home measures 3,496 +/- gross sf. (1,984 +/- sf. above grade, 1,032 +/- sf. basement & 480 +/- sf. attached garage) , and features an eat-in kitchen w/cherry cabinets & stainless appliances, living room w/gas fireplace, dining room, mail level office, basement w/engineered wood floor & tile flooring (approx. 80% finished), atticoHardwood flooring & carpetoSpacious front porch & flagstone rear patiooHeating: propane forced air & electric heat pump; Cooling: central AC; gas fireplaceoPublic water & sewer; propane water heateroOther Features: fenced back yard; panic/safe room w/digital access via phone or key card; Quiet Rock walls; security system; asphalt driveway w/concrete paver extra parking space; large attached 2 car garage w/separate workshop w/ventilation; storage shed; french drain in basement (2017) and 3 sump pumpsThe real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Craig Damewood (703-303-4760) or visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

Criag Damewood

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

+1 703-303-4760

email us here