ON A QUEST: With Jaswant Is Officially In The Outstanding Hosted Non-Fiction Series Race For The 76Th Primetime Emmys

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jaswant Dev ShresthaHOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Heights Entertainment's highly anticipated Hosted Nonfiction Series "ON A QUEST: with Jaswant (Exploring Portugal), created by EMMY winner Jaswant Dev Shrestha , is officially in the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards race in the category of Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series and four more Creative Arts crafts categories. The list of categories includes Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Writing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program.In the new six-part Hosted Non-Fiction Series, Shrestha takes viewers on an exhilarating journey through Portugal, starting with Lisbon's historical landmarks from the Age of Discoveries to the Great Lisbon Earthquake of 1755. He then ventures to Sesimbra, immersing himself in the local fishing culture with a 10-hour night fishing trip. The adventure continues with intimate encounters with Bottlenose dolphins, coasteering, exploring medieval castles, and tasting unique local delicacies. From the caves of Arrabida to the rugged beauty of Cabo Espichel, each episode showcases Portugal's rich history, culture, and natural wonders.The Series has already won the Best Travel Series award in Turkey and the Best Independent Documentary Series award in Croatia. After the premiere screening at the 11th Finisterra Arrábida Art & Tourism Festival in Portugal, Jaswant received a 3-minute standing ovation. The series is Executive Produced by Carlos Sargedas, with Original Music Composed by Andre Barros, Hosted, Written, and Directed by Jaswant Dev Shrestha.On a Quest: With Jaswant (Exploring Portugal) Season 1 is streaming now in the United States on Creative Heights Entertainment's viewing platform CHETV+About Creative Heights Entertainment:Creative Heights Entertainment, founded in 2010, is an Emmy-winning production company based in Hollywood, California. The company is renowned for its visually stunning and culturally rich narratives, creating content that captivates, enlightens, and entertains a global audience.For press inquiries, please contact:

Mark Fukae

Creative Heights Entertainment

email us here

Trailer