Pro Football Hall Of Fame Running Back & Entrepreneur Emmitt Smith To Keynote At Productive Dentist Academy Conference

Pro Football Hall of Fame Running Back & Entrepreneur Emmitt Smith

Productive Dentist Academy

PDA Celebrates 20th Anniversary with an All-Star Speaker Lineup and Transformative Learning Tracks

- Pro Football Hall of Fame Running Back & Entrepreneur Emmitt SmithANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) , the leading dental consulting and marketing firm in the nation, is thrilled to announce that Pro Football Hall of Fame Running Back Emmitt Smith will be the keynote speaker at the Productive Dentist Academy Conference which will be held September 12-14, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency in Frisco, Texas. This year's conference is especially significant as it marks the 20th anniversary of PDA, celebrating two decades of excellence in dental productivity, practice growth, and creating Investment Grade PracticesTM around the nation.“We are leveling up our speakers and content this year, and inviting Emmitt Smith - an icon of perseverance and excellence - as our keynote speaker is a testament to that,” says PDA Co-founder & CEO Dr. Victoria Peterson.“To celebrate our 20th year, PDA is committed to providing an unparalleled experience for our attendees, ensuring they leave empowered and equipped to transform their practices and earn the lives they deserve to live.”Emmitt Smith's illustrious professional football career spanned 15 seasons, during which he set records for most career rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. His achievements include three championship rings, eight Pro Bowls, and induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Beyond football, Smith is a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker, which makes him the perfect keynote speaker for the PDA Conference.“I am truly excited to present the keynote address at the Productive Dentist Academy Conference,” says Smith.“I look forward to sharing my journey and insights with productive dental professionals who are all dedicated to excellence and continuous improvement.”The PDA Conference promises a comprehensive, full-immersion experience designed to help dental professionals increase production, decrease stress, and elevate the patient experience. Attendees will benefit from tailored learning tracks, including:. Productivity: For first-time attendees, focusing on unlocking peak productivity through scheduling, patient advocacy, team alignment, comprehensive diagnosis, financial access, and authentic marketing.. Clinical Calibration: Enhancing co-diagnosis, periodontal care, risk assessment methods, and patient communication.. Investment Grade PracticeTM: Aimed at maximizing practice value and positioning for long-term success, with a focus on business acumen, market messaging, and attracting high-quality employees.“This year's conference is designed to immediately boost productivity and well-being for our attendees,” says PDA Chief Communications Officer Regan Robertson.“With hands-on workshops and expert-led sessions, we're excited to provide an environment where dental professionals can align their team systems, reclaim their time, and achieve their personal and professional goals.”For more information about Productive Dentist Academy or to register for the PDA Conference, please visit .About Productive Dentist AcademyProductive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade PracticeTM platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email ..., or visit .

