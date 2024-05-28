Renowned Clinical Pharmacist Delivers Tedx Talk On How To Maximize The Benefits And Mitigate The Risks Of Medication

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lidia Molinara, a Clinical Pharmacist with 30+ years of experience and host of“Take Care with Meds podcast," delivers“3 Steps for Medication Safety" TEDx Talk

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lidia Molinara, Bsc, MBA, FASCP, CGP, PSO, Pharmacist, Certified Geriatric Practitioner, and Patient Safety Officer, spoke at the 2024 TEDxSugarLand event this year, and her talk, titled“3 Steps for Medication Safety ,” has now been uploaded to the TEDx YouTube channel, and available for all audiences to watch.A local and independently organized TEDx event, operated under license from TED, and organized by Joshua Evans, TEDxSugarLand was open to 100 lucky individuals who received an exclusive pass to attend:“TEDxSugarLand showcases innovative individuals, no matter the sector, who each give the 'talk of their life' around a powerful idea. This diverse group of thought leaders and innovators educate, inspire, and stimulate change with the ultimate goal being deep discussion and action across our communities.”The event took place on May 11th, 2024 from 9 am to 12 pm at United The Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center in Sugar Land, Texas, featuring 5 inspiring TEDx talks with the theme“Shaping tomorrow with today's ideas.”In addition to Lidia Molinara's transformative TEDx talk, the lineup included:Ryan Makhani | 5 Learning Myths DebunkedSam Kabert | The Myth of Work/Life BalanceDr. Deepika Gorji | Immigrant's Life and Its ChallengesAvva Thach | Utilizing Artificial Intelligence to Drive Real ValueLidia Molinara's TEDx talk teaches viewers“How to ACE their own health care journey through advocacy, communication, and education.”Molinara is on a mission to bring awareness to the significant risks of widely spread medications that are often taken without much thought, because“medication-related events rank as the fourth leading cause of death, surpassing diabetes, AIDS, pneumonia, and even automobile accidents,” says Lidia Molinara, citing a study published by the FDA (Food & Drug Administration in the United States).“What's more tragic is that many of these incidents are entirely preventable,” Molinara adds, which she demonstrates in her both inspiring and informative TEDx talk.Her short talk (at just over 16 minutes), has received wonderful praise from YouTube viewers:“This information is life-saving. Everyone needs to know about ACE. Thank you for spreading awareness!”“Thank you so much for this compassionate and eye-opening talk! I love how there is no blame placed, just education and empowerment to take responsibility for one's own health.”“I definitely had a false perception of“safety” when it came to getting a prescription and picking up that prescription... This was a very eye-opening watch for me!”“Incredible information necessary for each person navigating and advocating for their or their loved ones' health!”In her“3 Steps for Medication Safety” TEDx talk, Lidia Molinara reveals three simple yet crucial guidelines to shield yourself and your loved ones from harm while maximizing the benefits of medication.Molinara believes that“By equipping yourself with these skills, you can navigate medication safety effectively, transforming it from a routine task into a life-saving skill for everyone.”Lidia Molinara is the host of the“Take Care with Meds” podcast, where she provides insight, guidance, and a wealth of information as she shares stories from her 30+ years as a front-line prescribing clinical pharmacist.She was recently nominated for the“Women of Influence” award by the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Award, and has been featured on radio, podcasts, and as a keynote speaker and educator. She also was awarded the National“Commitment to Care” award from Pharmacy Practice and is an“Edifier” winner from Edify Magazine.To watch her TEDx Talk, click HERE . She is also available to be booked as a keynote speaker or podcast guest.About Lidia MolinaraLidia Molinara is a well-spoken advocate for medication safety, with decades of experience and real-life stories that showcase the importance of creating a new culture and mindset around how we take medications. In her seminars, she delivers a strong message of safe medication practices and how YOU can take steps for yourself and your family. By following the Take Care with Meds method, you will learn to Advocate, Communicate, and Educate, so you can ACE your healthcare journey.To learn more about Lidia Molinara, visit LidiaMolinara and follow @lidiamolinara on YouTube and InstagramAbout TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)About TEDTED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons, and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also offers TED@Work, a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, Far Flung with Saleem Reshamwala, and How to Be a Better Human.Follow TED on Twitter atFollow TED on Facebook atLearn more about TEDxSugarLand at:Follow TEDxSugarLand on Instagram atFollow TEDxSugarLand on X atABOUT TEDxSugarLandTEDxSugarLand helps spread big ideas and elevate inspired citizenship in Texas. It is a community of thinkers and doers, ideators and creators, activists and enthusiasts. At TEDxSugarLand, TED Talks videos and live speakers will combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. TEDxSugarLand is made possible by the work and effort of the broader community: inspiring attendees, a large, committed volunteer team, deeply involved partners and sponsors, and a wealth of brilliant innovators in Texas who donate their time, energy, and talents to contribute to“Ideas Worth Spreading.”

