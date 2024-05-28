India Property Awards 2024 Celebrates Excellence In Real Estate In Bangalore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

India Property Awards Winner 2024

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 9th Edition of the India Property Awards and Summit 2024, presented by International Brand Equity - internationalbrandequity, Ibemedia and Realtyinfratimes as Media Partners, held in Bangalore, recognized and celebrated the exceptional achievements of the Indian real estate sector.The 9th India Property Awards and Summit 2024 Hosted on May 24, 2024, the event was a grand affair, with a gathering of over 120 real estate industry leaders, developers, architects, and stakeholders from across the country. The awards ceremony showcased the best developers, real estate projects, interior designers, architects, and prop tech companies.The esteemed winners for this year are as follows:Developer of the year 2024 ( West India) - Ashwin Sheth GroupLuxury Residential Development 2024 ( West India) - Sheth Avalon, Ashwin Sheth GroupLuxury Apartment Project of the Year 2024 ( North India) - Smartworld The EditionEmerging Developer of the Year 2024 - Smartworld DevelopersReal Estate Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 ( South India) - Angad Bedi, BCD GroupLuxury Villas Developer of the Year 2024 (South India) - Sowparnika ProjectsLuxury Villa Project of the Year 2024 (South India) - Life On the Green, Sowparnika ProjectsDeveloper of the Year 2024 ( South India) - Sumadhura Infracon Pvt Ltd.Luxury Apartment project of the year 2024 ( South India) - Folium by SumadhuraDeveloper of the year 2024 (South India) - Commercial Development - Sumadhura Capitol TowersDeveloper of the year 2024 (South India) - Industrial Logistic Park - Sumadhura Logistics ParkDeveloper of the Year 2024 Plotted Development ( South India) - ESS & ESS Infrastructure Pvt. ( SAHA Developers and Promoters )International Construction Consultant Company of the Year 2024 (South India - Mahendra ConstructionsLuxury Residential Construction Company of the Year 2024 (South India) - Diamond Ridge ConstructionLuxury Villa Project of the Year 2024 (South India) - Ferie Villas at Century Wintersun by Century Real EstateExcellent House Construction Company of the Year 2024 (South India) - Theja Infracon Private LimitedReal Estate Agent of the Year 2024 (South India) - Apple RealtyConstruction Company of the Year 2024 ( India) - MyScaai Bharat ConstructionSustainable project of the year 2024, India - DLF Cyber City HyderabadCommercial Project of the year 2024, India - DLF Cyber City ChennaiSenior Living Project of the Year 2024 ( West India) - Cradle of Life, Gadsing Infra & Hospitality LLPInterior Designer of the Year 2024 (Luxury Homes) - Anusha Shetty Designs Luxury AtelierBest Co Working Company of the Year 2024 (India) - 91SpringboardLow Cost Housing Project of the year 2024 (South India) - Global edifice CresentAffordable Housing Project of the year 2024 ( South India) - Global Edifice CelestaDeveloper of the Year 2024 - Township Development (India) - Sushant Golf City Lucknow by Ansal APIYoung Leader in Real Estate 2024 ( West India) - Kumar Gaurav, Kalpataru LimitedDeveloper of the Year 2024 - PURAVANKARA LTDDeveloper of the Year 2024 ( South India) - Residential High-rise Development - MAIA EstatesReal Estate Leader of the Year 2024 - Ashwinder R. SinghReal Estate Broker of the Year 2024 ( India) - SMC Real Estate AdvisoryEmerging Developer of the Year 2024 - Luxury Villas Development ( North India) - ESCON INFRA REALTOR PRIVATE LIMITEDReal Estate Digital Marketing Firm of the Year 2024 - Digi CommEmerging Real Estate Consultancy Firm ( Luxury) - Bayside CorporationThe event was marked by insightful panel discussions, keynote speeches from various industry veterans. The esteemed speakers for this year are as follows:Tanveer Ahmed, Congress as Chief GuestKapil Mohan IAS, as Guest of HonorPankaj Jain, Director, PWC - Risk Advisory Consulting, as SpeakerAswinder Raj Singh, CEO Residential at Bhartiya Urban, as Keynote SpeakerGautam Shetty, Director Sales, Sowparnika Projects, as SpeakerSameer Singh, COO, 91Springboard India, as SpeakerPrashant Thakur, Regional Director and Head of Research, Anarock, as SpeakerAntra Bhargava as SpeakerJatin Shah, Chief Strategy Officer at Colliers India, as SpeakerAbout India Property Awards:The India Property Awards are an annual event dedicated to recognizing excellence in the Indian real estate sector in various aspects of real estate development.

Kumar Saurabh

International Brand Equity

+91 9606955135

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube