Dually-Listed Bitcoin Miner Soars On Rejected Merger Deal

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Usually stocks rip on a merger or acquisition announcement when shareholders of the target company would greatly benefit from the deal. It's not every day that we see a rally following a rejected proposal, but that's exactly what we saw on Tuesday morning after it was announced that %Bitfarms (Nasdaq: $BITF) (TSX: BITF) rejected a proposal from competitor %RiotPlatforms (Nasdaq: $RIOT) to acquire Bitfarms at $2.30/share.
Traders were surprisingly excited on the nixed deal as shares of Bitfarms climbed up to $2.21/share (+9.41%) at the early session high. It should be an exciting session for this stock!
Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company's proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms currently has 10 farms, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered by predominantly environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable, locally based, and often underutilized energy infrastructure.
MENAFN28052024007606016353ID1108267624
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.