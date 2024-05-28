Brazil’S April Surplus Falls Short, Deficit Projections Worsen For 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, Brazil's National Treasury announced a primary surplus of R$11.1 billion ($2.14 billion) for Brazil's central government in April.



This result, which encompasses the Treasury, Central Ban , and Social Security, fell short of the R$13.35 billion ($2.58 billion) surplus analysts had anticipated.



Comparatively, the surplus was R$15.6 billion ($3.01 billion) in the same month last year.



The economic team now projects a primary defici of R$14.5 billion ($2.80 billion) for 2024.



This worsens from the R$9.3 billion ($1.79 billion) deficit projected in March but fits within the allowed margin.



Tax collections increased by 10.6% in April, adding R$14.5 billion ($2.80 billion) compared to April 2023.







This boost stemmed chiefly from higher PIS/Cofins taxes and Social Security contributions.



Significantly, last month's financial outcome was also influenced by increased disbursements for Social Security benefits.



By the end of April, the year-to-date figures showed a cumulative surplus of R$30.605 billion ($5.91 billion).



This marked a decline from the R$46.849 billion ($9.05 billion) recorded in the first four months of 2023.



Over the past 12 months, the central government has registered a deficit of R$253.4 billion ($48.92 billion), adjusted for inflation.



This deficit, 2.23% of GDP, was significantly impacted by an extraordinary settlement of court-ordered debts at the end of 2023.

