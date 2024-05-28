Spain, Ireland, And Norway Officially Recognize Palestinian State

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On May 28, Spain, Ireland, and Norway made headlines by officially recognizing the State of Palestine.



This decision came despite Israel's strong objections and amidst ongoing tensions in Gaza .



Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, voiced that recognizing Palestine supports a peaceful future where it coexists with Israel.



Spain acknowledges Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem as part of Palestine, insisting any post-1967 border changes must be mutual.



The country aligns with the stance of 146 other UN member states that also recognize Palestine.



Following suit, Ireland announced the elevation of its mission in Ramallah to full embassy status.







Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris emphasized this move as part of a joint effort with Spain and Norway to foster peace in the region.



Ireland's decision includes the appointment of an ambassador to Palestine.



Norway, demonstrating its continued support for Palestinian statehood, formalized its recognition through its Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide in Brussels.



Eide presented the recognition to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa.



This action reaffirmed Norway's commitment to a two-state solution and support for moderation within both communities.



These recognitions are strategic efforts to push forward peace initiatives and encourage more EU countries to recognize Palestine.



They are seen as a step towards gaining broader international backing for Palestinian statehood.



Israel responded critically, stating that such recognitions lend support to Hamas and undermine ongoing peace efforts.



The Israeli government argues that these moves might bolster militant agendas rather than fostering peace.



Spain, Ireland, and Norway's diplomatic recognitions signify substantial support for Palestinian statehood.



They also demonstrate the complexities of achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.



These decisions are pivotal, potentially reshaping the diplomatic landscape and promoting broader collaborative peace efforts globally.

