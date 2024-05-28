(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bradesco BBI recently lowered the target price for PRIO (PRIO3) from R$75 to R$70.



This change reflects lower short-term production estimates and potential delays in key projects like Wahoo and Albacora Leste.



These delays result from a strike by the environmental regulatory body Ibama, which has significantly affected project timelines.



Brazil's PRIO, formerly PetroRi , plays a crucial role in Brazil's energy sector by revitalizing mature oil fields.



It significantly boosts Brazil's oil production. The bank revised its production expectation for 2024 from 99,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 90,000 bpd.



Current production levels fell short of expectations.





PRIO Target Price Reduced but Potential Upside Remains

Additionally, the postponement of Wahoo field exploration from October 2024 to January 2025 influenced this adjustment.



Despite setbacks, the reactivation of two Albacora Leste wells and the recovery of two Polvo wells provide optimism.



However, the Albacora Leste renewal campaign is delayed, depending on the Wahoo project's completion.



Consequently, production estimates for 2024-2026 were reduced, along with a 10% decrease in expected Ebitda.



Despite these challenges, Bradesco BBI reiterated its outperform recommendation for PRIO's stock.



They anticipate a potential 60% increase from the previous day's close. PRIO remains a strong contender for Sinochem's 40% minority stake in the Peregrino field.



Its proximity to PRIO's existing portfolio makes it strategically significant.



Analysts estimate Sinochem's 40% stake in Peregrino to be worth $2.170 billion, based on a long-term oil price of $70 per barrel.



For every $100 million PRIO pays below this amount, the implied value creation would translate to R$0.60 per share.



To achieve an unlevered internal rate of return (IRR) of 20% on the acquisition, PRIO's bid price should not exceed $1.8 billion.



This calculation assumes a long-term Brent oil price of $60 per barrel, PRIO's benchmark for mergers and acquisitions.



This narrative underscores the importance of strategic decision-making and market adaptability in the energy sector.



The potential acquisition of Sinochem's stake could significantly boost PRIO's growth and market position.



Understanding these dynamics is crucial for investors, highlighting the intricate balance between operational challenges and strategic opportunities in the global oil market

