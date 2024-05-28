Brazil’S Human Development Index: A Post-Pandemic Assessment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A recent UNDP report examines Brazil's Municipal Human Development Index (MHDI) decline from 2019 to 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The MHD evaluates critical aspects such as longevity, education, income, and quality of life.



Strategic public policies were crucial in mitigating the pandemic's negative impact on development indicators.



All Brazilian states encountered challenges, with varying responses. Maranhão saw a modest 2.6% decline despite typically low development rankings.



Meanwhile, the wealthier Federal District experienced a sharper 5.2% drop. Alagoas and Sergipe showed resilience, each with only a 0.4% decrease.







Conversely, Amapá and Roraima faced the most severe reductions, declining by 6.6% and 6.7%, respectively.



From a broader perspective, Brazil's national HDI rose by 5.2% between 2012 and 2019 but retracted by 2.4% from 2019 to 2021.



The pandemic left a marked imprint, reducing the 2021 MHDI to 0.766-a slight improvement from 0.746 in 2012.



This decline significantly affected the health, income, and education sectors.



The report highlights slow progress in closing the HDI gap between white and Afro-Brazilian populations due to ongoing gender and racial disparities.



It suggests it could take up to 35 years to bridge these gaps under current growth patterns.



Particularly vulnerable are regions led by Afro-Brazilian women, who experience lower education levels, income, and life expectancy.



São Paulo and Florianópoli topped MHDI scores, while Maceió, Manaus, and Macapá ranked lowest.



This data highlights the urgent need for effective policies and strong governance to tackle developmental disparities and aid post-pandemic recovery.



Effective management in these regions could potentially accelerate progress and help close the development gap more swiftly.

